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Home > Sports News > Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In Saudi Arabia As Al Nassr Beat Damac 4-1 To Clinch Saudi Pro League Title

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In Saudi Arabia As Al Nassr Beat Damac 4-1 To Clinch Saudi Pro League Title

Al Nassr end a seven-year drought to lift the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title after a dominant 4-1 victory over Damac FC on the final day. Read the full match report.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In Saudi Arabia As Al Nassr Beat Damac 4-1 To Clinch Saudi Pro League Title. Photo Fan X
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In Saudi Arabia As Al Nassr Beat Damac 4-1 To Clinch Saudi Pro League Title. Photo Fan X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 02:10 IST

Al Nassr ended their seven-year domestic title drought on Thursday night, sealing the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title with a resounding 4-1 victory over Damac FC at a raucous Alawwal Park. The win gives Al Nassr a 10th top-flight league crown in the club’s history, and their first since the 2018-19 season. This also happens to Cristiano Ronaldo’s first major trophy in Saudi Arabian football. 

Jorge Jesus’ side were sitting just a point clear at the top of the table heading into the season’s final Matchday 34 showdown and needed a victory to hold off their relentless, unbeaten arch-rivals Al Hilal. Al Nassr handled the immense pressure like seasoned champions, controlling the tempo from the opening whistle and relentlessly testing the Damac backline.  

The long-awaited breakthrough arrived in the 33rd minute. João Félix, the creative force behind Al Nassr throughout the campaign, floated a pinpoint delivery into the penalty area from a corner kick. Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane capitalised on a slip-up by the Damac defence to soar unopposed and thump home a header to ignite wild celebrations in Riyadh.  

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Al Nassr kept up the pressure after the break and went a further two goals ahead on the hour mark. Kingsley Coman was found outside the penalty box by a smooth team play from midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari. The French winger then smashed a low left-foot shot into the bottom corner to double the lead.  

Six minutes later, Damac were given a lifeline when refereeing assistant technology spotted Al Nassr defender Mohamed Simakan’s handball in the box. In the 58th minute, Morlaye Sylla took charge and calmly put it away from the spot to make it 2-1 and put some momentary tension back into the stadium.

But club captain Cristiano Ronaldo doused any hopes of a Damac comeback. In the 62nd minute, Al Nassr had a free-kick just outside the box. Ronaldo then bent a right-footed effort past the Damac custodian, who was left stranded, to restore the home side’s two-goal cushion with a vintage effort in his trademark style.

The final moment of coronation came in the 80th minute. Another quick attack saw Coman turn provider, lacing a sharp ball into the box. Ronaldo’s predatory instincts were on full display as he rifled a powerful first-time strike into the roof of the net to complete his brace and put the result beyond doubt.

When the final whistle blew, Al Nassr were champions of Saudi Arabia, having finished the arduous 34-match season with 86 points, two clear of Al Hilal. After years of coming close and heavy investment, the Faris Najd have finally returned to the top of Saudi football.  

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Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In Saudi Arabia As Al Nassr Beat Damac 4-1 To Clinch Saudi Pro League Title
Tags: Al Nassr final match reportAl Nassr league title 2026Al Nassr Saudi Pro League championsAl Nassr vs Damac 4-1Al Nassr wins league after 7 yearsCristiano Ronaldo brace DamacJorge Jesus Al Nassr trophyKingsley Coman Al NassrRoshn Saudi League Matchday 34Sadio Mane goal Al Nassr

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Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In Saudi Arabia As Al Nassr Beat Damac 4-1 To Clinch Saudi Pro League Title
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In Saudi Arabia As Al Nassr Beat Damac 4-1 To Clinch Saudi Pro League Title
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In Saudi Arabia As Al Nassr Beat Damac 4-1 To Clinch Saudi Pro League Title
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In Saudi Arabia As Al Nassr Beat Damac 4-1 To Clinch Saudi Pro League Title

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