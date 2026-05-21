IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: IPL has 10 teams – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. It’s the biggest T20 league on earth. Both sides have a mixture of young local talent and experienced imports.

GT Beat CSK In IPL 2026

In Match 66 of IPL 2026, the Gujarat Titans (GT) dealt a crushing blow to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, winning by a massive 89 runs and knocking the CSK out of the tournament.

GT batted first and piled on a massive 229 for 4 in their quota of 20 overs, powered mainly by explosive half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (64 off 37 balls), Sai Sudharsan (84 off 53 balls) and a late-innings blitz from Jos Buttler (57 off 27 balls).

GT’s relentless bowling attack caused a spectacular collapse in CSK’s chase. Sanju Samson was out for a golden duck on the first ball itself, Mohammed Siraj ripped through the top order taking three early wickets. Despite a fighting, fiery cameo from Shivam Dube, who smashed 47 off just 17 balls, Chennai was completely bundled out for a paltry 140 runs in 13.4 overs. Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan dominated the evening, walking away with three wickets each.

IPL 2026 Points Table After GT vs CSK

The league stage will be played in a 10 teams divided into two groups format like Indian Premier League 2023. Each team plays the other teams in its group two times and the teams in the other group one time. It makes the group vs. group rivalries more meaningful and it ties all the franchises together in that sense.” After the league phase the top 4 teams qualify for the play offs. 1. Introduction Final is played between two best teams. Teams 3 and 4 play the Eliminator. None more native. Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Loser of Eliminator in Qualifier 2 The winner of this match advances to the final. This is a points table. In case of teams tied on points the tie breaker will be net run rate. Chennai Super Kings are officially out of the playoffs contention with this loss.

Rank Team Played Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) Status 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 13 9 4 0 18 +1.065 Qualified (Q) 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 14 9 5 0 18 +0.695 Qualified (Q) 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 13 8 5 0 16 +0.350 Qualified (Q) 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 13 7 6 0 14 +0.083 – 5 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 13 6 6 1 13 +0.227 – 6 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 13 6 6 1 13 +0.011 – 7 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 14 6 8 0 12 -0.345 Eliminated (E) 8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 – 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.510 Eliminated (E) 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702 Eliminated (E)

Points Table Updated After GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match