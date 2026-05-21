LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of May 21. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting GT vs CSK game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 23:57 IST

IPL 2026 Points Table: IPL has 10 teams – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. It’s the biggest T20 league on earth. Both sides have a mixture of young local talent and experienced imports.

GT Beat CSK In IPL 2026

In Match 66 of IPL 2026, the Gujarat Titans (GT) dealt a crushing blow to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, winning by a massive 89 runs and knocking the CSK out of the tournament.  
GT batted first and piled on a massive 229 for 4 in their quota of 20 overs, powered mainly by explosive half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (64 off 37 balls), Sai Sudharsan (84 off 53 balls) and a late-innings blitz from Jos Buttler (57 off 27 balls).  
GT’s relentless bowling attack caused a spectacular collapse in CSK’s chase. Sanju Samson was out for a golden duck on the first ball itself, Mohammed Siraj ripped through the top order taking three early wickets.  Despite a fighting, fiery cameo from Shivam Dube, who smashed 47 off just 17 balls, Chennai was completely bundled out for a paltry 140 runs in 13.4 overs. Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan dominated the evening, walking away with three wickets each.

IPL 2026 Points Table After GT vs CSK

The league stage will be played in a 10 teams divided into two groups format like Indian Premier League 2023. Each team plays the other teams in its group two times and the teams in the other group one time. It makes the group vs. group rivalries more meaningful and it ties all the franchises together in that sense.” After the league phase the top 4 teams qualify for the play offs. 1. Introduction Final is played between two best teams. Teams 3 and 4 play the Eliminator. None more native. Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Loser of Eliminator in Qualifier 2 The winner of this match advances to the final. This is a points table. In case of teams tied on points the tie breaker will be net run rate. Chennai Super Kings are officially out of the playoffs contention with this loss.

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Team Played Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) Status
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 13 9 4 0 18 +1.065 Qualified (Q)
2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 14 9 5 0 18 +0.695 Qualified (Q)
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 13 8 5 0 16 +0.350 Qualified (Q)
4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 13 7 6 0 14 +0.083
5 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 13 6 6 1 13 +0.227
6 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 13 6 6 1 13 +0.011
7 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 14 6 8 0 12 -0.345 Eliminated (E)
8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871
9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.510 Eliminated (E)
10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702 Eliminated (E)

Points Table Updated After GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
Tags: Cricket newsGT vs CSKindian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points Table

RELATED News

Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours

PAK vs AUS ODI Series Live Streaming FREE APP: How to watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team ODI LIVE for Free

GT vs CSK Ahmedabad Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Narendra Modi Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here

Mohun Bagan vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

LATEST NEWS

Shocking Update In Rohit Shetty’s House Shooting: Jailed Gangster Watched Gunmen Open Fire On Video Call

Delhi-NCR Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain Arrive In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad? Check 15-Day Forecast

‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid

Condom Prices To Go Up In India? Iran War Connection Explained

Who Killed Hamza Burhan? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Says It Shot Dead Pulwama Attack Mastermind In PoK

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer

NEET 2026: NTA Chief Refuses To Call Paper Scandal A Leak, NTA Secretary Says It Was Compromised Amid CBI Probe

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers

Bangalore Live Weather Report: 10 Important Insights on Rain, Heat & Wind Trends

Punjab, Haryana Summer Holidays 2026: Best Summer Camps for School Students

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

QUICK LINKS