LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Bishnoi Gang Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Abhijeet Dipke Bullion Abhijeet Dipke An ISI Asset iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > 8th Central Pay Commission Salary Hike May Begin: Here’s Why Central Govt Staff Likely to Get It In 2027

8th Central Pay Commission Salary Hike May Begin: Here’s Why Central Govt Staff Likely to Get It In 2027

8th Central Pay Commission salary hike may begin, holding talks with employee representatives and other stakeholders in different states before giving its recommendations on the salaries and allowances of central government employees and pensioners.

8th Central Pay Commission salary hike may begin, holding talks with employee representatives and other stakeholders in different states before giving its recommendations on the salaries and allowances of central government employees and pensioners. Photo: AI Generated
8th Central Pay Commission salary hike may begin, holding talks with employee representatives and other stakeholders in different states before giving its recommendations on the salaries and allowances of central government employees and pensioners. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 00:36 IST

The 8th Central Pay Commission has started its consultation process and is holding talks with employee representatives and other stakeholders in different states before giving its recommendations on the salaries and allowances of central government employees and pensioners.

The 8th CPC, which is formed every 10 years, was set up in November last year under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Other members of the panel include Pulak Ghosh and Member-Secretary Pankaj Jain.

8th Pay Commission Holds Stakeholder Meetings Across India

Around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh retired pensioners, including defence and railway staff and retirees, are likely to be affected by the decisions of the 8th Central Pay Commission.

You Might Be Interested In

The commission has invited suggestions and memorandums till May 31 after officially starting the submission process in March. It began discussions with stakeholders in April, while more meetings are planned for May, June, and the coming months.

To reach a final decision, the commission will collect feedback from labour representatives, ministries, pension groups, central government organisations, employee unions and other stakeholders. After studying all the inputs and data, it will decide the salary structure, allowances and pension formula for employees and pensioners.

8th CPC Report May Be Submitted by February 2027

This month, the panel also invited applications for full-time and part-time consultant positions on a one-year contract basis. These consultants will help the commission make recommendations on the salary structure and pensions of different categories of government employees.

According to the current plan, the 8th Central Pay Commission is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after it was formed on November 3, 2025. This means the report could be submitted by February 2027.

However, based on previous pay commissions, the implementation process usually takes another two to three years after the recommendations are submitted. As a result, any salary hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

Expected Salary Hike: Minimum Basic Pay May Rise To ₹51,480

The 8th Pay Commission was officially announced on January 17, 2025, and was expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026. However, its final recommendations have not been released yet.

Past pay commissions have taken a long time to be fully implemented.

The 7th Pay Commission took about two-and-a-half years from its formation to rollout, while the 6th Pay Commission took around two years. The 5th Pay Commission took nearly three-and-a-half years to be implemented.

Reports also suggest that the fitment factor, which is used to calculate salary hikes, may be increased. If that happens, government employees could see a rise in their salaries.

There are 18 employee levels in the central government, and the salary hike for each employee or pensioner will depend on their level, as the basic pay differs across levels. The minimum basic salary is expected to increase from ₹18,000 to around ₹51,480.

For pensioners, the Dearness Relief (DR) is also expected to increase their pension amount. At present, the minimum pension is around ₹9,000, but it could rise to between ₹22,500 and ₹25,200 depending on the final fitment factor and the recommendations made by the 8th Pay Commission.

Also Read:  Hyderabad to Host Taekwondo Premier League Season 2 – Leg 2 on June 6–7; TPL Eyes Global Expansion

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

8th Central Pay Commission Salary Hike May Begin: Here’s Why Central Govt Staff Likely to Get It In 2027
Tags: 8th Central Pay Commissioncentral government employeesemployee representativesPensionerssalaries and allowances

RELATED News

ROTORIS Names IPL-Winning Captain Rajat Patidar as ‘A ROTORIS Man’ for IPL 2026

Good News For Aadhaar Users: Don’t Pay ₹75 Yet, Update Your Card Online For Free, UIDAI Extends Service Deadline; Step-By-Step Guide Inside

Samsung Electronics to Ramp Up Buybacks as Chip Bonus Plan Raises Treasury Share Concerns; Is It the Right Time to Invest?

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex Down 135 Points, Nifty Marginally Lower as Broader Markets Stay Strong Amid Sectoral Tug-of-War

EPFO PF Withdrawal Through UPI Soon? Here’s How Members May Access PF Money Instantly — All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

8th Central Pay Commission Salary Hike May Begin: Here’s Why Central Govt Staff Likely to Get It In 2027

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Shocking Update In Rohit Shetty’s House Shooting: Jailed Gangster Watched Gunmen Open Fire On Video Call

Delhi-NCR Weather Today (21-May-2026): When Will Rain Arrive In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad? Check 15-Day Forecast

‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid

Condom Prices To Go Up In India? Iran War Connection Explained

Who Killed Hamza Burhan? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Says It Shot Dead Pulwama Attack Mastermind In PoK

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max With 16GB RAM And Variable Aperture Camera? These Top Feature Upgrades Might Prove To Be A Game-Changer

NEET 2026: NTA Chief Refuses To Call Paper Scandal A Leak, NTA Secretary Says It Was Compromised Amid CBI Probe

Al Nassr vs Damac: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Live in India, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK And More

8th Central Pay Commission Salary Hike May Begin: Here’s Why Central Govt Staff Likely to Get It In 2027

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

8th Central Pay Commission Salary Hike May Begin: Here’s Why Central Govt Staff Likely to Get It In 2027

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

8th Central Pay Commission Salary Hike May Begin: Here’s Why Central Govt Staff Likely to Get It In 2027
8th Central Pay Commission Salary Hike May Begin: Here’s Why Central Govt Staff Likely to Get It In 2027
8th Central Pay Commission Salary Hike May Begin: Here’s Why Central Govt Staff Likely to Get It In 2027
8th Central Pay Commission Salary Hike May Begin: Here’s Why Central Govt Staff Likely to Get It In 2027

QUICK LINKS