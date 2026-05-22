SOF Week 2026: Indian Army Demonstrates Elite Special Forces Expertise In United States

A delegation from the Indian Armed Forces, headed by Lieutenant General Pushpendra Pal Singh, took part in the SOF Week 2026 event held in Tampa, Florida, between May 18 and 21, according to an official statement. Singh currently serves as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Western Command and is the seniormost active Special Forces officer in the country.

In a landmark first, the Indian Army participated in the prestigious CAPEX Capability Demonstration at Tampa, showcasing the professionalism and operational excellence of Indian Special Forces in counter-terrorism, unconventional warfare, high-altitude and jungle warfare operations.

India’s participation at SOF Week 2026 reflects the deepening India-US defence partnership and the expanding global footprint of the Indian Armed Forces.

During the event, the Indian delegation participated in high-level strategic engagements, had bilateral interactions with senior Special Operations commanders from partner nations and observed advanced capability demonstrations and industry exhibitions. The engagements provided an important platform for exchange of operational experiences and strengthening defence partnerships.

In a landmark first for the Indian Army, a dedicated Capability Demonstration team participated in CAPEX, the biannual capability demonstration event conducted as a signature highlight of SOF Week.

The 2026 USSOCOM Capability Demonstration, titled “Battle in the Bay”, was conducted on 20 May 2026 at the Tampa waterfront and featured US Special Operations Forces alongside contingents from ten partner nations in an integrated live operational environment. India’s debut participation showcased the operational proficiency of Indian Special Forces in counter-terrorism, unconventional warfare, high-altitude combat and jungle warfare operations.

India’s participation at SOF Week 2026 marks an important step in enhancing international Special Operations cooperation and reflects the nation’s growing role in shaping global Special Operations strategy, interoperability and capability development.

Assistant Secretary of War for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict (ASW[SO/LIC]) Derrick Anderson shared a vision for a modern SOF enterprise.

One that thrives on connection, adapts to a rapidly changing world, and delivers decisive effects across every domain. By empowering people, fostering innovation, advancing agile policies, building strong partnerships, and ensuring prudent stewardship, SOF is positioned to create asymmetric advantages and multi-domain impact. Together with industry, government, and global allies, the community is committed to meeting today’s complex threats and shaping a resilient, ready force for the future.

The event brought together Special Operations Forces, defence leaders and industry partners from over 70 nations, as per USSOCOM (United States Special Operations Command). (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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