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Home > India News > Court Seeks CBI Reply On Bail Plea Of Narcotics Inspector In Drug Case

Court Seeks CBI Reply On Bail Plea Of Narcotics Inspector In Drug Case

The Rouse Avenue Court has asked the CBI to respond to the bail plea filed by Delhi Police Inspector Subhash Chand, who is posted at the Narcotics Cell in Dwarka.

The Rouse Avenue Court has asked the CBI to respond to the bail plea filed by Delhi Police Inspector Subhash Chand, who is posted at the Narcotics Cell in Dwarka. Photo: ANI
The Rouse Avenue Court has asked the CBI to respond to the bail plea filed by Delhi Police Inspector Subhash Chand, who is posted at the Narcotics Cell in Dwarka. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 03:41 IST

The Rouse Avenue Court has asked the CBI to respond to the bail plea filed by Delhi Police Inspector Subhash Chand, who is posted at the Narcotics Cell in Dwarka. He applied for bail after the CBI began investigating the case.

He has been arrested in an alleged case of demanding a bribe from a person for not implicating him in a narcotics case.
Special CBI Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat on May 20 sought a response from the CBI on the bail plea.

“Reply to the application be filed by the State (through CBI) with a copy to be furnished to Counsel for the accused,” Special Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat ordered on May 20.

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Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, Bharat Chugh and Shailendra Singh appeared for Accused Subhash through video conferencing.

The court had remanded Subhash Chand in judicial custody.

While seeking further custody on May 13, the CBI had said that police custody is required to recover the mobile phone which the accused destroyed.

CBI’s counsel Neel Mani had submitted that one day further custody was required for the purposes of taking the accused to the spot where he destroyed the mobile phone and the manner in which it was done.

Earlier, the CBI arrested Constable Ajay Kumar in the present case.

A huge recovery of cash and valuable items has been effected during the search by the CBI. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Sacrificing Cow Not Part of Eid’: Calcutta High Court Upholds Ban On Cattle Slaughter Ahead of Bakreid

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Court Seeks CBI Reply On Bail Plea Of Narcotics Inspector In Drug Case
Tags: Bail pleaCBIDelhi Police InspectorDwarkaNarcotics Cellrouse-avenue-courtSubhash Chand

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Court Seeks CBI Reply On Bail Plea Of Narcotics Inspector In Drug Case
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Court Seeks CBI Reply On Bail Plea Of Narcotics Inspector In Drug Case
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