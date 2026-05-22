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Home > India News > Delhi University Hostel Row: Women Residents Stage Late-Night Sit-In Against Eviction And Extortion

Delhi University Hostel Row: Women Residents Stage Late-Night Sit-In Against Eviction And Extortion

Women residents of Delhi University’s, University Hostel for Women (UHW) held a late-night sit-in protest, accusing the hostel administration of forcing students to vacate rooms and demanding money unfairly.

Women residents of Delhi University’s, University Hostel for Women (UHW) held a late-night sit-in protest, accusing the hostel administration of forcing students to vacate rooms and demanding money unfairly. Photo: AI Generated
Women residents of Delhi University’s, University Hostel for Women (UHW) held a late-night sit-in protest, accusing the hostel administration of forcing students to vacate rooms and demanding money unfairly. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 03:10 IST

Women residents of Delhi University’s, University Hostel for Women (UHW) held a late-night sit-in protest, accusing the hostel administration of forcing students to vacate rooms and demanding money unfairly, according to the All India Students’ Association (AISA).

The protest began around 9:30 pm on Thursday and continued past midnight, with students sitting on the streets of the campus amid ongoing semester examinations and preparation for NEET examinations.

In its statement, AISA alleged that students had been “pushed to the brink” over the past week due to administrative actions, including disruption of basic amenities. It claimed that water supply had been shut in parts of two hostel blocks and that chairs had been removed from the reading room, affecting academic preparations.

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The student body further alleged that the Provost was carrying out a “forced eviction drive” despite students having already paid hostel fees in advance for June and July.

“This institutional apathy has crossed all limits of human dignity,” AISA said in its statement.

The association also claimed that following a mobilisation on May 16, the Provost had given a “deceptive verbal assurance” to restore facilities and extend the residency deadline, but later “backtracked” and issued a “punitive extortion order” demanding ₹450 per day from students who continued to stay in the hostel.

AISA has demanded the immediate resignation of the UHW Provost, restoration of the 24/7 water supply, and an unconditional extension of hostel stay without financial penalties.

“AISA stands unyieldingly with the resisting residents and demands the immediate resignation of the UHW Provost, a concrete written guarantee for the restoration of 24/7 water supply, and an unconditional extension of the hostel stay without any financial penalties!” a statement read.

Delhi University authorities are yet to issue a response to the allegations. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Shocking Update In Rohit Shetty’s House Shooting: Jailed Gangster Watched Gunmen Open Fire On Video Call

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Delhi University Hostel Row: Women Residents Stage Late-Night Sit-In Against Eviction And Extortion
Tags: Delhi Universityhostel administrationlate-night sit-in protestUniversity Hostel for Womenvacate roomsWomen residents

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Delhi University Hostel Row: Women Residents Stage Late-Night Sit-In Against Eviction And Extortion

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Delhi University Hostel Row: Women Residents Stage Late-Night Sit-In Against Eviction And Extortion
Delhi University Hostel Row: Women Residents Stage Late-Night Sit-In Against Eviction And Extortion
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