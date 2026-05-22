BRICS Youth Entrepreneurship Meeting Ends In Indore, Focuses On Innovation And Startups

The BRICS Youth Entrepreneurship Working Group Meeting ended successfully in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after two days of discussions and sessions focused on improving entrepreneurship cooperation among BRICS countries.



Organised by the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, under India’s BRICS Chairship 2026, the meeting was attended by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (virtually); Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports; Vishvas Kailash Sarang, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare of Madhya Pradesh; Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs; Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs; Sarah Jayal Sawkmie, Director, Department of Youth Affairs; Rajesh Kumar Kanaujia, Deputy Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, along with senior officials and delegates from BRICS countries.



Addressing the valedictory session, Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, emphasised the importance of collective action in strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems across BRICS countries. He stated, “Entrepreneurship is not a privilege of the few; it is a right that every young person, regardless of geography, gender, or background, must have access to.”



He further noted that the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs, including access to capital, digital infrastructure, mentorship, and regulatory support, are shared concerns across BRICS nations and require collaborative solutions through sustained partnerships and dialogue.



Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Sarah Jayal Sawkmie, Director, Department of Youth Affairs, appreciated the contribution of delegates, panelists, moderators, and organising teams for the successful conduct of the meeting. She said, “You did not come here to simply represent your countries. You came here to build something together, and that has made all the difference.”



Sawkmie also acknowledged the support extended by the Government of Madhya Pradesh and highlighted that the deliberations and partnerships developed during the meeting would contribute meaningfully towards advancing the BRICS youth entrepreneurship agenda.



The meeting brought together youth entrepreneurs, delegates, policymakers, and stakeholders from BRICS countries, providing a platform to exchange ideas, share best practices, and explore avenues for strengthening youth-led entrepreneurial ecosystems across BRICS nations.



The programme commenced with the inauguration of an exhibition showcasing innovations and entrepreneurial initiatives across sectors including technology, sustainability, clean energy, and social enterprise. Over the course of the meeting, delegates participated in plenary discussions, country presentations, panel discussions, networking engagements, workshops, and interactive sessions focused on fostering collaboration and innovation.



A dedicated session on “From Local Innovation to Global Impact: BRICS Cooperation for a Youth-Led Startup Ecosystem” enabled participating countries to present their initiatives, experiences, and best practices in entrepreneurship and startup development. The discussions highlighted opportunities for deeper collaboration and exchange among BRICS startup ecosystems.



The meeting also featured thematic panel discussions on digital innovation and technology-driven entrepreneurship, inclusive and social entrepreneurship, and green entrepreneurship and climate-positive business models. The sessions explored emerging opportunities in sectors such as AI, fintech, agritech, sustainability, and clean energy, while emphasising the importance of inclusive growth and youth-led enterprise.



Interactive networking engagements and a fireside conversation with young entrepreneurs further encouraged dialogue, peer learning, and cross-country collaboration among participants.



The second day of the meeting included a workshop on Entrepreneurship Competency and Leadership Development, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session. The programme concluded with a valedictory session featuring certificate distribution and experience sharing by participants. Delegates also visited Crystal IT Park in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India, as part of an entrepreneurial excursion aimed at providing insights into the region’s growing innovation ecosystem.



The deliberations during the meeting contributed towards strengthening dialogue and cooperation among BRICS countries in the field of youth entrepreneurship and innovation.



The BRICS Youth Entrepreneurship Working Group Meeting reflected India’s continued emphasis on youth as key stakeholders in shaping resilient and future-ready economies while further strengthening cooperation and engagement among BRICS countries during its Chairship. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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