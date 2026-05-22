Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase

Himachal Pradesh is facing a very strange situation where it’s districts in the plain regions are seeing rise in temperature during daytime and while regions which are in hilly areas are experiencing cooler and more peaceful weather than the plain regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the things which are helping the temperature in the plain regions to increase are strong sunlight, dry winds, and clear skies these are some prominent reasons why the increase in temperature is happening in the lower regions. On the other hand hill stations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Solan, and Kullu are witnessing lower temperatures than the lower regions they are also experiencing cloudy skies, cooler winds, and pleasant weather, this thing is attracting tourists from all over the northern India who are in search to get some relief from this rising summer heat. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather may trigger rainfall and thunderstorm in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand. Residence on the plain region are currently experiencing moisty weather and it’s causing them to be in discomfort, and the people on the hilly regions are currently experiencing chilly weather in the afternoon hours. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather will increase the chances of a pre monsoon to happen in the Himachal region earlier than the predicted date.
Shimla Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Area in Shimla
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Mall Road
|24°C
|Pleasant and cloudy
|05:21 AM
|07:10 PM
|11:16 PM
|09:39 AM
|Kufri
|20°C
|Cool with light fog
|05:22 AM
|07:11 PM
|11:17 PM
|09:40 AM
|Lakkar Bazaar
|23°C
|Cloudy with cool winds
|05:21 AM
|07:10 PM
|11:16 PM
|09:39 AM
|Chotta Shimla
|24°C
|Pleasant daytime weather
|05:21 AM
|07:10 PM
|11:16 PM
|09:39 AM
|Jakhoo Area
|22°C
|Light rainfall possible
|05:22 AM
|07:11 PM
|11:17 PM
|09:40 AM
In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Shimla and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.
Manali Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Area in Manali
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Mall Road
|19°C
|Cool and breezy weather
|05:26 AM
|07:16 PM
|11:21 PM
|09:45 AM
|Solang Valley
|16°C
|Cloudy with fog activity
|05:27 AM
|07:17 PM
|11:22 PM
|09:46 AM
|Old Manali
|18°C
|Pleasant weather conditions
|05:26 AM
|07:16 PM
|11:21 PM
|09:45 AM
|Vashisht Area
|18°C
|Light showers possible
|05:26 AM
|07:16 PM
|11:21 PM
|09:45 AM
|Atal Tunnel Area
|14°C
|Cold winds and cloudy skies
|05:28 AM
|07:18 PM
|11:23 PM
|09:47 AM
In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Manali and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.
Dharamshala Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Area in Dharamshala
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|McLeodganj
|22°C
|Cloudy and pleasant
|05:24 AM
|07:12 PM
|11:18 PM
|09:42 AM
|Dharamshala Town
|24°C
|Cool with light showers
|05:24 AM
|07:12 PM
|11:18 PM
|09:42 AM
|Bhagsu Area
|21°C
|Foggy weather likely
|05:25 AM
|07:13 PM
|11:19 PM
|09:43 AM
|Naddi
|20°C
|Breezy and cloudy
|05:25 AM
|07:13 PM
|11:19 PM
|09:43 AM
|Kangra Area
|28°C
|Warm with cloud cover
|05:23 AM
|07:11 PM
|11:17 PM
|09:41 AM
In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Dharamshala and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.
Solan Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Area in Solan
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Mall Road Area
|28°C
|Pleasant and sunny
|05:22 AM
|07:09 PM
|11:15 PM
|09:39 AM
|Kumarhatti
|27°C
|Mild humidity with clouds
|05:22 AM
|07:09 PM
|11:15 PM
|09:39 AM
|Barog
|25°C
|Cool and breezy weather
|05:23 AM
|07:10 PM
|11:16 PM
|09:40 AM
|Kandaghat
|26°C
|Cloudy with pleasant winds
|05:22 AM
|07:09 PM
|11:15 PM
|09:39 AM
|Parwanoo
|30°C
|Warm daytime conditions
|05:21 AM
|07:08 PM
|11:14 PM
|09:38 AM
In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Solan and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.
Kullu Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Area in Kullu
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Dhalpur
|27°C
|Pleasant with cloud cover
|05:25 AM
|07:15 PM
|11:20 PM
|09:44 AM
|Bhuntar
|28°C
|Warm and breezy
|05:25 AM
|07:15 PM
|11:20 PM
|09:44 AM
|Kasol
|21°C
|Cool with cloudy skies
|05:26 AM
|07:16 PM
|11:21 PM
|09:45 AM
|Manikaran
|23°C
|Pleasant weather continues
|05:26 AM
|07:16 PM
|11:21 PM
|09:45 AM
|Banjar
|22°C
|Light rainfall possible
|05:27 AM
|07:17 PM
|11:22 PM
|09:46 AM
In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Kullu and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.
Yesterday vs Today Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Rain or Temperature Changes?
|Region
|Yesterday Temperature
|Today Temperature
|Weather Change
|Shimla
|23°C
|24°C
|Cloud cover increased
|Manali
|18°C
|19°C
|Pleasant weather continues
|Dharamshala
|23°C
|24°C
|Rainfall chances increased
|Solan
|27°C
|28°C
|Mild warming observed
|Kullu
|26°C
|27°C
|Cloud activity intensified
On the table above we can see the changes in today and yesterday weather and also which areas are currently experiencing rain and temperature changes.
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Traffic & Tourism?
The pleasant weather in Himachal region will support the tourist activity but high fog and rainfall may cause traffic jam and also can cause some incidents.
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Slow movement during rainfall
|Flights
|Minor delays possible due to cloud cover
|Tourism
|Pleasant weather attracting tourists
|Outdoor Activities
|Fog and rain may affect trekking
|Hill Travel
|Careful driving advised
Himachal authorities have also advised the tourist visiting Himachal to drive carefully and to be safe from any mishaps.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rainfall & Thunderstorm Warnings Explained
IMD has issued some pre monsoon advise and other precautions to make people ready for a early monsoon and to be ready to see a change in weather conditions
|Alert Type
|Details
|Rainfall Alert
|Light to moderate showers possible
|Thunderstorm Alert
|Active in isolated hilly regions
|Fog Advisory
|Morning fog likely in higher altitudes
|Tourist Advisory
|Pleasant but unstable weather
|Gusty Wind Alert
|Strong winds possible during storms
IMD believe that rainfall activity may increase in the coming days.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Himachal Pradesh Temperature & Rainfall Trend Analysis
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|22 May 2026
|14°C – 30°C
|Pleasant with rainfall chances
|23 May 2026
|14°C – 29°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|24 May 2026
|13°C – 29°C
|Light showers possible
|25 May 2026
|13°C – 28°C
|Pleasant hill weather
|26 May 2026
|13°C – 28°C
|Thunderstorms likely
|27 May 2026
|12°C – 27°C
|Fog activity may increase
|28 May 2026
|12°C – 27°C
|Cloud cover strengthens
|29 May 2026
|12°C – 26°C
|Frequent rainfall possible
|30 May 2026
|11°C – 26°C
|Cool and breezy weather
|31 May 2026
|11°C – 25°C
|Pre-monsoon activity intensifies
|1 June 2026
|11°C – 25°C
|Moderate rainfall likely
|2 June 2026
|10°C – 24°C
|Pleasant cloudy weather
|3 June 2026
|10°C – 24°C
|Rainfall activity continues
|4 June 2026
|10°C – 23°C
|Cooler conditions expected
|5 June 2026
|9°C – 23°C
|Pleasant weather persists
Weather experts are believe that the weather in Himachal Pradesh will change rapidly in the coming day’s and people are advised to prepare accordingly for the coming weather.
Also read: Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert
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