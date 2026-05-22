Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase

Himachal Pradesh is facing a very strange situation where it’s districts in the plain regions are seeing rise in temperature during daytime and while regions which are in hilly areas are experiencing cooler and more peaceful weather than the plain regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the things which are helping the temperature in the plain regions to increase are strong sunlight, dry winds, and clear skies these are some prominent reasons why the increase in temperature is happening in the lower regions. On the other hand hill stations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Solan, and Kullu are witnessing lower temperatures than the lower regions they are also experiencing cloudy skies, cooler winds, and pleasant weather, this thing is attracting tourists from all over the northern India who are in search to get some relief from this rising summer heat. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather may trigger rainfall and thunderstorm in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand. Residence on the plain region are currently experiencing moisty weather and it’s causing them to be in discomfort, and the people on the hilly regions are currently experiencing chilly weather in the afternoon hours. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather will increase the chances of a pre monsoon to happen in the Himachal region earlier than the predicted date.

Shimla Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Area in Shimla Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Mall Road 24°C Pleasant and cloudy 05:21 AM 07:10 PM 11:16 PM 09:39 AM Kufri 20°C Cool with light fog 05:22 AM 07:11 PM 11:17 PM 09:40 AM Lakkar Bazaar 23°C Cloudy with cool winds 05:21 AM 07:10 PM 11:16 PM 09:39 AM Chotta Shimla 24°C Pleasant daytime weather 05:21 AM 07:10 PM 11:16 PM 09:39 AM Jakhoo Area 22°C Light rainfall possible 05:22 AM 07:11 PM 11:17 PM 09:40 AM

In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Shimla and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.

Manali Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Manali Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Mall Road 19°C Cool and breezy weather 05:26 AM 07:16 PM 11:21 PM 09:45 AM Solang Valley 16°C Cloudy with fog activity 05:27 AM 07:17 PM 11:22 PM 09:46 AM Old Manali 18°C Pleasant weather conditions 05:26 AM 07:16 PM 11:21 PM 09:45 AM Vashisht Area 18°C Light showers possible 05:26 AM 07:16 PM 11:21 PM 09:45 AM Atal Tunnel Area 14°C Cold winds and cloudy skies 05:28 AM 07:18 PM 11:23 PM 09:47 AM

In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Manali and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.

Dharamshala Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Dharamshala Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset McLeodganj 22°C Cloudy and pleasant 05:24 AM 07:12 PM 11:18 PM 09:42 AM Dharamshala Town 24°C Cool with light showers 05:24 AM 07:12 PM 11:18 PM 09:42 AM Bhagsu Area 21°C Foggy weather likely 05:25 AM 07:13 PM 11:19 PM 09:43 AM Naddi 20°C Breezy and cloudy 05:25 AM 07:13 PM 11:19 PM 09:43 AM Kangra Area 28°C Warm with cloud cover 05:23 AM 07:11 PM 11:17 PM 09:41 AM

In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Dharamshala and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.

Solan Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Area in Solan Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Mall Road Area 28°C Pleasant and sunny 05:22 AM 07:09 PM 11:15 PM 09:39 AM Kumarhatti 27°C Mild humidity with clouds 05:22 AM 07:09 PM 11:15 PM 09:39 AM Barog 25°C Cool and breezy weather 05:23 AM 07:10 PM 11:16 PM 09:40 AM Kandaghat 26°C Cloudy with pleasant winds 05:22 AM 07:09 PM 11:15 PM 09:39 AM Parwanoo 30°C Warm daytime conditions 05:21 AM 07:08 PM 11:14 PM 09:38 AM

In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Solan and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.

Kullu Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Area in Kullu Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Dhalpur 27°C Pleasant with cloud cover 05:25 AM 07:15 PM 11:20 PM 09:44 AM Bhuntar 28°C Warm and breezy 05:25 AM 07:15 PM 11:20 PM 09:44 AM Kasol 21°C Cool with cloudy skies 05:26 AM 07:16 PM 11:21 PM 09:45 AM Manikaran 23°C Pleasant weather continues 05:26 AM 07:16 PM 11:21 PM 09:45 AM Banjar 22°C Light rainfall possible 05:27 AM 07:17 PM 11:22 PM 09:46 AM

In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Kullu and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.

Yesterday vs Today Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Rain or Temperature Changes?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change Shimla 23°C 24°C Cloud cover increased Manali 18°C 19°C Pleasant weather continues Dharamshala 23°C 24°C Rainfall chances increased Solan 27°C 28°C Mild warming observed Kullu 26°C 27°C Cloud activity intensified

On the table above we can see the changes in today and yesterday weather and also which areas are currently experiencing rain and temperature changes.

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Traffic & Tourism?

The pleasant weather in Himachal region will support the tourist activity but high fog and rainfall may cause traffic jam and also can cause some incidents.

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall Flights Minor delays possible due to cloud cover Tourism Pleasant weather attracting tourists Outdoor Activities Fog and rain may affect trekking Hill Travel Careful driving advised

Himachal authorities have also advised the tourist visiting Himachal to drive carefully and to be safe from any mishaps.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rainfall & Thunderstorm Warnings Explained

IMD has issued some pre monsoon advise and other precautions to make people ready for a early monsoon and to be ready to see a change in weather conditions

Alert Type Details Rainfall Alert Light to moderate showers possible Thunderstorm Alert Active in isolated hilly regions Fog Advisory Morning fog likely in higher altitudes Tourist Advisory Pleasant but unstable weather Gusty Wind Alert Strong winds possible during storms

IMD believe that rainfall activity may increase in the coming days.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Himachal Pradesh Temperature & Rainfall Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 22 May 2026 14°C – 30°C Pleasant with rainfall chances 23 May 2026 14°C – 29°C Cloudy skies continue 24 May 2026 13°C – 29°C Light showers possible 25 May 2026 13°C – 28°C Pleasant hill weather 26 May 2026 13°C – 28°C Thunderstorms likely 27 May 2026 12°C – 27°C Fog activity may increase 28 May 2026 12°C – 27°C Cloud cover strengthens 29 May 2026 12°C – 26°C Frequent rainfall possible 30 May 2026 11°C – 26°C Cool and breezy weather 31 May 2026 11°C – 25°C Pre-monsoon activity intensifies 1 June 2026 11°C – 25°C Moderate rainfall likely 2 June 2026 10°C – 24°C Pleasant cloudy weather 3 June 2026 10°C – 24°C Rainfall activity continues 4 June 2026 10°C – 23°C Cooler conditions expected 5 June 2026 9°C – 23°C Pleasant weather persists

Weather experts are believe that the weather in Himachal Pradesh will change rapidly in the coming day’s and people are advised to prepare accordingly for the coming weather.

Also read: Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert