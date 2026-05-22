LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news cabinet banking stocks chennai super kings 16 people Delhi University Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Official Website, Exam Date and How to Download Admit Card

AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Official Website, Exam Date and How to Download Admit Card

The AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 will be made available soon on its official website.

AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026
AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 10:25 IST

The AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 will be made available soon on the official website of BCI. Under the All India Bar Examination 2026 Result, AIBE 2026 Admit Card candidates who have applied and registered with the All India Bar Examination 2026 will be able to download the hall ticket from the official portal, allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 21 exam will be held on 7 June 2026 in offline mode in various centres across the country. Candidates can download the admit card online by using the registration number and password. The hall ticket is a compulsory requirement for examination. Candidates should bring the hall ticket and valid identity proof wherever they go for the exam.

How to download AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download the AIBE 21 admit card from the official website. After entering the site click on the Admit Card (AIBE-XXI) link on the homepage.

After logging in by using the login credentials like registration number and password, the hall ticket can be accessed and downloaded. Candidates should verify all the details mentioned in the admit card before taking any prints. If any discrepancy is found regarding the name, photograph, signature or examination centre, candidates should inform the examination helpdesk immediately. BCI has also stated that the admit cards will not be sent by post or in offline mode.

You Might Be Interested In

What is the AIBE 21 exam date and time

The official schedule of the AIBE 21 exam is on June 7, 2026. Candidates are asked to report to the exam centre by 11.30 am time. The examination will begin at 1 pm and will end at 4 pm. Candidates may not be allowed to sit in the exam hall if they arrive after the reporting time. Candidates should try to report at the examination centre as early as possible for smooth security checks on the way and easy verification of documents at the venue.

What documents should candidates carry on AIBE exam day

Candidates on the day of the examination should carry a colour printout of the AIBE 21 admit card. As per the guidelines, candidates should also carry a valid photo identity proof issued by a government authority.

  • Valid identity proofs include
  • Aadhaar Card
  • PAN Card
  • Passport
  • Voter ID
  • Driving Licence
  • Enrollment ID issued by State Bar Councils

Candidates are also advised to bring two passport-size photographs on the AIBE 21 exam day. Failure to do so may result in denial of entry to the examination hall.

What items are allowed in AIBE 2026

Candidates on the day of the examination should carry bare acts without handwritten notes in the examination hall, as per the announcement from the Bar Council of India. A number of legal books and acts mentioned in the official guidelines can also be searched in the hall. But anything electronic, including mobile phones, smart watches, tablets, laptops and calculators, is forbidden in the examination centre. Candidates are also advised not to bring along bags, wallets, notes or guidebooks, newspapers or food, except for special medical cases.

What should candidates know about AIBE 21 exam instructions

Candidates have been instructed to follow all instructions mentioned in the exam day instructions on the admit card, including dress code and reporting time. Exam day instructions have also asked candidates not to bring any illegal items and maintain discipline inside the examination hall. The All India Bar Examination is a certification test for postgraduates in law to practise law in India. Successful candidates of the examination are given a Certificate of Practice by the Bar Council of India.

Also Read: Patna Schools To Remain Shut For Primary Classes Amid Heatwave, New Timings Issued For Std 6-8

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Official Website, Exam Date and How to Download Admit Card
Tags: AIBE 2026 hall ticketAIBE 21 Admit Card 2026AIBE 21 examAIBE admit card downloadAIBE hall ticket 2026

RELATED News

SSC CGL Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Vacancy Details, Selection Process and Exam Dates Here

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2026: Here’s How Students Can Check Their Answers

Punjab, Haryana Summer Holidays 2026: Best Summer Camps for School Students

Best Maharashtra Summer Camps in 2026: Sports, Dance, Coding and Adventure Programs

Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 Results 2026 OUT: Check Scorecards Online, Direct Download Link And Steps To Access Marks

LATEST NEWS

Nykaa Share Price In Focus After Strong Q4 Results; Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold?

What PM Modi Told Ministers During 4-Hour Mega Meeting As India Braces For Iran War Fallout — 3 Big Messages

Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-Trisha’s Fantasy Storm Nears Rs 190 Crore Worldwide Milestone

IPL 2026: Why Ruturaj Gaikwad Landed in Fresh Trouble After CSK’s Defeat to Gujarat Titans | Details Inside

German Trade Fair Leader Messe Stuttgart Strengthens Presence in India with Acquisition of ‘Cable & Wire Fair’

Viral Video: Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val Reveals Injuries After Assault By Stylist

Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C

UAE Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Temperatures To Remain Above 40°C As NCM Issues Heatwave Alert

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Friday In Green As Dalal Street Opens With Hope And Optimism Ahead

AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Official Website, Exam Date and How to Download Admit Card

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Official Website, Exam Date and How to Download Admit Card

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Official Website, Exam Date and How to Download Admit Card
AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Official Website, Exam Date and How to Download Admit Card
AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Official Website, Exam Date and How to Download Admit Card
AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Official Website, Exam Date and How to Download Admit Card

QUICK LINKS