AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com: Check Official Website, Exam Date and How to Download Admit Card

The AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 will be made available soon on the official website of BCI. Under the All India Bar Examination 2026 Result, AIBE 2026 Admit Card candidates who have applied and registered with the All India Bar Examination 2026 will be able to download the hall ticket from the official portal, allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 21 exam will be held on 7 June 2026 in offline mode in various centres across the country. Candidates can download the admit card online by using the registration number and password. The hall ticket is a compulsory requirement for examination. Candidates should bring the hall ticket and valid identity proof wherever they go for the exam.

How to download AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download the AIBE 21 admit card from the official website. After entering the site click on the Admit Card (AIBE-XXI) link on the homepage.

After logging in by using the login credentials like registration number and password, the hall ticket can be accessed and downloaded. Candidates should verify all the details mentioned in the admit card before taking any prints. If any discrepancy is found regarding the name, photograph, signature or examination centre, candidates should inform the examination helpdesk immediately. BCI has also stated that the admit cards will not be sent by post or in offline mode.

What is the AIBE 21 exam date and time

The official schedule of the AIBE 21 exam is on June 7, 2026. Candidates are asked to report to the exam centre by 11.30 am time. The examination will begin at 1 pm and will end at 4 pm. Candidates may not be allowed to sit in the exam hall if they arrive after the reporting time. Candidates should try to report at the examination centre as early as possible for smooth security checks on the way and easy verification of documents at the venue.

What documents should candidates carry on AIBE exam day

Candidates on the day of the examination should carry a colour printout of the AIBE 21 admit card. As per the guidelines, candidates should also carry a valid photo identity proof issued by a government authority.

Valid identity proofs include

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Passport

Voter ID

Driving Licence

Enrollment ID issued by State Bar Councils

Candidates are also advised to bring two passport-size photographs on the AIBE 21 exam day. Failure to do so may result in denial of entry to the examination hall.

What items are allowed in AIBE 2026

Candidates on the day of the examination should carry bare acts without handwritten notes in the examination hall, as per the announcement from the Bar Council of India. A number of legal books and acts mentioned in the official guidelines can also be searched in the hall. But anything electronic, including mobile phones, smart watches, tablets, laptops and calculators, is forbidden in the examination centre. Candidates are also advised not to bring along bags, wallets, notes or guidebooks, newspapers or food, except for special medical cases.

What should candidates know about AIBE 21 exam instructions

Candidates have been instructed to follow all instructions mentioned in the exam day instructions on the admit card, including dress code and reporting time. Exam day instructions have also asked candidates not to bring any illegal items and maintain discipline inside the examination hall. The All India Bar Examination is a certification test for postgraduates in law to practise law in India. Successful candidates of the examination are given a Certificate of Practice by the Bar Council of India.

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