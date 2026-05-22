QAD | Redzone Strengthens AI Commitment with New Pune Hub Inauguration

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: QAD | Redzone, the company redefining manufacturing and supply chains through intelligent, adaptive solutions, announced the inauguration of its new regional hub in Pune, India on May 11, 2026. The inauguration marks a key step in advancing the company’s product engineering and technology capabilities across its three strategic platform pillars:

Redzone – empowering the frontline workforce

Adaptive Applications – the intelligent operational backbone

ChampionAI – Agentic AI built specifically for manufacturing

The Pune hub represents a strategic investment in the region aimed at advancing QAD | Redzone’s position as an AI-first company, accelerating technology innovation, and building stronger support mechanisms for global customers. The hub will also serve as an important center for building scalable systems and enhancing service delivery across markets.

“Manufacturing is at an inflection point, and the companies that will lead the next decade will not be the ones with the biggest systems. They will be the ones who can execute, adapt, and make decisions faster than everyone else. AI is fundamentally changing how manufacturing operates, and we intend to be at the center of that transformation,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO at QAD | Redzone.

He added, “The Pune hub is a strategic engineering and AI hub that will help shape the future of manufacturing technology. India has some of the best engineering talent in the world, and this investment enhances our ability to build faster, innovate faster, and deliver meaningful business outcomes for manufacturers globally. We are building for the future, and we are building with ambition.”

The Pune Hub will focus on accelerating development across AI, cloud platforms, product engineering, industrial data systems, customer experience, and scalable global operations. It will also enhance the company’s ability to support manufacturers navigating increasing volatility across supply chains, labor availability, operational complexity, and global trade environments.

The hub is expected to become a key center for innovation across automotive, industrial manufacturing, food & beverage, and life sciences industries, where manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing AI-driven operational agility and real-time execution.

“This investment reflects both confidence and intent,” said Rajeev Purohit, GM India and Head of Engineering at QAD | Redzone. “We are building an engineering organization designed for the AI era, one that combines deep manufacturing expertise, modern cloud architecture, and agentic AI capabilities. Pune will play a pivotal role in helping us drive innovation at a global scale.”

Senior leadership attending the inauguration includes Sanjay Brahmawar, Amit Sharma, Rajeev Purohit, Kara Bellamy, and Robin Colman, alongside regional leaders including Anand Chiddarwar, Chaitanya Josyula, Dwarak Bakshi, and Anil Gunda.

The launch underscores QAD | Redzone’s long-term commitment to India as a strategic center for engineering excellence, AI innovation, and global scale.

Key Industries Using QAD | Redzone

Automotive: India’s automotive sector is rapidly shifting toward electric vehicles, connected mobility, and globally integrated supply chains. QAD supports OEMs and Tier 1/Tier 2 suppliers with demand planning, supplier coordination, MMOG/LE compliance, traceability, quality management, and just-in-time scheduling, helping manufacturers improve agility, reduce operational disruptions, and scale EV production efficiently.

Food & Beverage & Consumer Products: As India’s food processing and consumer products market continues to expand, manufacturers are under increasing pressure to ensure compliance, speed, and traceability. QAD helps businesses across packaged foods, dairy, confectionery, personal care, and consumer electronics streamline batch tracking, shelf-life management, recipe control, cold-chain visibility, and inventory optimization while supporting faster scale and export readiness.

Life Sciences: India’s growing pharmaceutical and medical devices ecosystem requires highly compliant and digitally connected manufacturing operations. QAD enables life sciences manufacturers to manage GMP-ready processes, regulatory compliance, serialization, supply chain visibility, and operational efficiency. With Pune and Maharashtra emerging as major pharma and biotech hubs, QAD supports companies in modernizing manufacturing while improving speed, accuracy, and global competitiveness.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.