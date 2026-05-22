PAK vs AUS: Babar Azam Returns For Shaheen Afridi-Led Pakistan Side | Check Full Pakistan ODI Squad

Pakistan Squad vs Australia: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its ODI squad for the Australia tour of Pakistan. The return of Babar Azam remained a major talking point, having missed the previous series against Bangladesh. Along with Babar, the Shaheen Afridi-led side will also welcome Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Sufiyan Muqeem returning to the squad. Babar, making his return to the squad, had an incredible Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season where he led Peshawar Zalmi to winning the title. The right-handed batter not only captained his side to victory but also showcased great form with the bat in hand, leading to his return to the team. Here is a look at the Pakistan ODI squad for PAK vs AUS.

PAK vs AUS: Pakistan ODI Squad

Pakistan ODI Squad against Australia: Shaheen Afridi (C), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim

PAK vs AUS: Babar Azam returns to Pakistan ODI Squad

After missing out on the Pakistan ODI squad that faced Bangladesh a few months ago, Babar Azam returned to the squad following a highly successful PSL 2026 campaign. The right-handed batter having captained the side previously came back to the team after missing the previous series. While playing in the PSL, Babar had talked about his desire to play all three formats for Pakistan. Earlier this week, he scored a half-century against Bangladesh as Pakistan lost the second test of the series to be whitewashed away from home.

PAK vs AUS: Familiar names in bowling attack

The bowling attack for the Pakistan ODI squad features some of the familiar names. Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Muqeem make it to the 16-member squad, having missed the Bangladesh tour. All of the four bowlers have played for the Asian nation in ODIs in the past. After a few disappointing performances in other formats, these players had to make way for a new generation of players as Pakistan agreed to try new players.

PAK vs AUS: Fixture List

Match Home Team Away Team Venue Date Time 1 Pakistan Australia Rawalpindi 30th May, 2026 4: 30 PM (Local)

5: 00 PM (IST) 2 Pakistan Australia Lahore 2nd June, 2026 4: 30 PM (Local)

5: 00 PM (IST) 3 Pakistan Australia Lahore 4th June, 2026 4: 30 PM (Local)

5: 00 PM (IST)

The Australia tour of Pakistan will kick off on the 30th of May in Rawalpindi. The tour will feature three ODIs featuring a star-studded Pakistani lineup. Meanwhile, a few Australian players are set to miss this tour owing to prior commitments in the IPL.

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