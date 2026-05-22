England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad LEAKED? — Harry Maguire Claims To Be Left Out By Thomas Tuchel

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Harry Maguire’s surprising withdrawal from England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 team was the subject of major leak. According to many British media sources, England manager Thomas Tuchel’s final 26-man roster for the tournament in United States, Canada, and Mexico would not include the defender. After great season in Saudi Arabia, Ivan Toney is anticipated to receive an unexpected recall, but Cole Palmer and Phil Foden would be left out, according to the report.

Later, in a social media post, the centre back almost confirmed the reports, acknowledging that Tuchel’s choice left him “shocked and gutted”. After havving one of his best seasons in recent time, the Manchester United center defender stated that he thought he could have played a big rol for England at the World Cup in North Ammerica.

FIFA World Cup 2026 England Squad: Harry Maguire ‘Shocked And Gutted’ By Omission







Taking to his social media account, Maguire seemed to have given more foundation to the rumors, saying he was “shocked and gutted” to discover he would not be included in England’s 26-man World Cup team. The Man. United defender has been one of England’s most reliable players for nearly a decade and has led the country to the UEFA Euro 2020 final and 2018 World Cup semi-finals. Maguire appears to have slipped behind defenders like Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, and Dan Burn in hierarchy despite having a better season at club level and rejoining Tuchel’s England squad earlier this year.



England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Phil Foden’s Performance at Man City in Spotlight

Fans were surprised by Phil Foden missing out on the squad. Before the 2025–2026 season, Man. City star was one of England ‘s most prominent players, but his chances of playing at international level seem to have been hampered by inconsistent play and lack of influencing performance under Pep Guardiola. Tuchel reportedly wasn’t persuaded by Foden’s recent Performances for England during international friendlies in March. The German coach is said to be prioritising tactical balance and current form over reputation, though undoubtedly talented and experienced.



England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cole Palmer Surprisingly Set To Miss Out

Another well-known figure missing from the leaked squad is Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer. Palmer continued to establish himself as one of England’s best attacking players while enjoying another successful season at Chelsea FC, providing goals and assists. Considering his outstanding achievements at UEFA Euro 2024 , when he scored in the final against Spain and regularly produced impacting displays from bench, his removal seems shocking. But according to rumors, Tuchel ultimately chose more versatile midfield options and more direct wide alternatives.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Saudi Pro League’s Ivan Toney Among Surprise Inclusions

After a successful season with Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League , striker Ivan Toney is anticipated to receive an unexpected recall, while a number of stars are apparently slated to miss out. Experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson is also thought to have kept his place due to his experience and leadership qualities. England will officially announce their final FIFA World Cup 2026 squad on Friday before starting preparations for warm-up games against New Zealand and Costa Rica ahead of the tournament opener against Croatia.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here