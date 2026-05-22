LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asian markets today 16 people Delhi University Cricket news Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Asian markets today 16 people Delhi University Cricket news Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Asian markets today 16 people Delhi University Cricket news Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Asian markets today 16 people Delhi University Cricket news Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asian markets today 16 people Delhi University Cricket news Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Asian markets today 16 people Delhi University Cricket news Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Asian markets today 16 people Delhi University Cricket news Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news Asian markets today 16 people Delhi University Cricket news Anurag Dobhal celebrity body shaming Instagram dhurandhar 2 latest crime news Bullion iPhone 18 Pro idea share H-1B visa business news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad LEAKED? — Harry Maguire Claims To Be Left Out By Thomas Tuchel

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad LEAKED? — Harry Maguire Claims To Be Left Out By Thomas Tuchel

England’s leaked FIFA World Cup 2026 squad has sparked controversy after Harry Maguire claimed Thomas Tuchel left him out. Phil Foden and Cole Palmer are also reportedly omitted, while Ivan Toney earns a surprise England recall ahead of the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Harry Maguire has been reportedly left out of England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad. Image Credit: X/@HarryMaguire93
Harry Maguire has been reportedly left out of England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad. Image Credit: X/@HarryMaguire93

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 08:47 IST

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Harry Maguire’s surprising withdrawal from England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 team was the subject of major leak. According to many British media sources, England manager Thomas Tuchel’s final 26-man roster for the tournament in United States, Canada, and Mexico would not include the defender. After great season in Saudi Arabia, Ivan Toney is anticipated to receive an unexpected recall, but Cole Palmer and Phil Foden would be left out, according to the report.

Later, in a social media post, the centre back almost confirmed the reports, acknowledging that Tuchel’s choice left him “shocked and gutted”. After havving one of his best seasons in recent time, the Manchester United center defender stated that he thought he could have played a big rol for England at the World Cup in North Ammerica.

FIFA World Cup 2026 England Squad: Harry Maguire ‘Shocked And Gutted’ By Omission



Taking to his social media account, Maguire seemed to have given more foundation to the rumors, saying he was “shocked and gutted” to discover he would not be included in England’s 26-man World Cup team. The Man. United defender has been one of England’s most reliable players for nearly a decade and has led the country to the UEFA Euro 2020 final and 2018 World Cup semi-finals. Maguire appears to have slipped behind defenders like Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, and Dan Burn in hierarchy despite having a better season at club level and rejoining Tuchel’s England squad earlier this year.

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Phil Foden’s Performance at Man City in Spotlight

Fans were surprised by Phil Foden missing out on the squad. Before the 2025–2026 season, Man. City star was one of England ‘s most prominent players, but his chances of playing at international level seem to have been hampered by  inconsistent play and lack of influencing performance under Pep Guardiola. Tuchel reportedly wasn’t persuaded by Foden’s recent Performances for England during international friendlies in March. The German coach is said to be prioritising tactical balance and current form over reputation, though undoubtedly talented and experienced.

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cole Palmer Surprisingly Set To Miss Out

Another well-known figure missing from the leaked squad is Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer. Palmer continued to establish himself as one of England’s best attacking players while enjoying another successful season at Chelsea FC, providing goals and assists. Considering his outstanding achievements at UEFA Euro 2024 , when he scored in the final against Spain and regularly produced impacting displays from bench, his removal seems shocking. But according to rumors, Tuchel ultimately chose more versatile midfield options and more direct wide alternatives.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Saudi Pro League’s Ivan Toney Among Surprise Inclusions

After a successful season with Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League , striker Ivan Toney is anticipated to receive an unexpected recall, while a number of stars are apparently slated to miss out. Experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson is also thought to have kept his place due to his experience and leadership qualities. England will officially announce their final FIFA World Cup 2026 squad on Friday before starting preparations for warm-up games against New Zealand and Costa Rica ahead of the tournament opener against Croatia.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer Returns! Germany Announces 26-Man Squad; Find Full List Here

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad LEAKED? — Harry Maguire Claims To Be Left Out By Thomas Tuchel
Tags: cole palmerEngland FIFA World Cup 2026 squadEngland squad leakFIFA World Cup 2026Harry MaguireIvan Toneyphil-fodenThomas Tuchel

RELATED News

East Bengal Script History, Clinch Maiden ISL Title To End 22-Year Top-Tier Trophy Drought

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins First Major Trophy In Saudi Arabia As Al Nassr Beat Damac 4-1 To Clinch Saudi Pro League Title

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 21 After GT vs CSK—RCB, KKR, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Al Nassr vs Damac: When And Where to Watch Saudi Pro League Live in India, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK And More

Erling Haaland, Morten Hjulmand and…:3 Players Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho Could Target Next Season | Football Transfer Rumours

LATEST NEWS

Watch: CCTV Captures Man Throwing Suspicious Object At Howrah Station Before Fire, Probe Underway

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad LEAKED? — Harry Maguire Claims To Be Left Out By Thomas Tuchel

SSC CGL Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Vacancy Details, Selection Process and Exam Dates Here

Pakistani Grooming Gang That Raped And Sexually Abused Girls As Young As 12 Jailed For More Than 277 Years In UK

Why Was SpaceX’s Starship Launch Halted At The Last Minute? Elon Musk Explains

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Backed By US–Iran Talks, Sensex & Nifty Set For Positive Start On Global Optimism, Gift Nifty Hints

Who Is Robert Harward? Viral ‘Mask’ Claims Emerge After Retired Vice Admiral’s Fox News Appearance

FBI Busts Massive Call Centre Scam That Targeted Elderly Americans

Maharashtra: 16 Arrested, 2 Detained After Stone-Pelting During Bandra Demolition Drive

BRICS Youth Entrepreneurship Meeting Ends In Indore, Focuses On Innovation And Startups

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad LEAKED? — Harry Maguire Claims To Be Left Out By Thomas Tuchel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad LEAKED? — Harry Maguire Claims To Be Left Out By Thomas Tuchel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad LEAKED? — Harry Maguire Claims To Be Left Out By Thomas Tuchel
England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad LEAKED? — Harry Maguire Claims To Be Left Out By Thomas Tuchel
England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad LEAKED? — Harry Maguire Claims To Be Left Out By Thomas Tuchel
England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad LEAKED? — Harry Maguire Claims To Be Left Out By Thomas Tuchel

QUICK LINKS