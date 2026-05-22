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Home > Business News > What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Backed By US–Iran Talks, Sensex & Nifty Set For Positive Start On Global Optimism, Gift Nifty Hints

What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Backed By US–Iran Talks, Sensex & Nifty Set For Positive Start On Global Optimism, Gift Nifty Hints

Stock Market Today: Indian markets may open positive on global optimism, led by US–Iran peace hopes and strong Wall Street cues, despite profit booking and mixed commodity trends, with cautious but bullish sentiment prevailing.

stock market today
stock market today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 07:48 IST

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market is set to start Friday and end the week on a cheerful note, with Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to open in the green, riding the wave of positive global cues. Dalal Street will wake up, stretching, and finding out the world decided to stay optimistic overnight. Investor sentiment is getting a gentle boost from hopes of a US–Iran peace deal, which could ease geopolitical tensions and keep risk appetite alive. It’s the kind of news that makes markets breathe a little easier and shift focus back to growth and earnings. Across Asia, markets are already flashing green, while Wall Street closed firmly higher, with the Dow Jones even hitting a record closing high, basically setting the tone like a confident older sibling saying, “Follow me, it’s a good day.” Overall, the setup leans positive, with global momentum quietly nudging Indian equities toward a stronger start, as traders watch for follow-through buying and sector-specific action.

ALERT FOR TRADERS: Dear traders, stay alert and trade smart. Even if the market mood looks optimistic, don’t drop your guard, add that protective layer to your positions. With markets shut for the next two days, global cues over the weekend could shift the tone sharply, and Monday may open with a heatwave of volatility. Stay prepared, not surprised.

Stock Market On Thursday

Sensex & Nifty Recap: Profit Booking Pulls Market Down

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  • Sensex: Fell 135.03 points (-0.18%) to close at 75,183.36
  • Nifty 50: Declined 4.30 points (-0.02%) to settle at 23,654.70

Markets slipped on Thursday as investors booked profits in select heavyweight stocks after recent gains. The overall fall was mild, but it reflected a cautious mood on Dalal Street, with traders preferring to lock in gains rather than chase momentum. Market experts continue to suggest a stock-specific and selective trading approach, highlighting that while the broader trend remains intact, volatility in index heavyweights could keep short-term movements uneven. 

Overall, it was less of a sell-off and more of a “pause-and-protect-profits” session, where investors took a step back to reassess positions before the next move.

What Changed Overnight For Stock Market Today?

Gift Nifty Signals: Flat Start, But With a Positive Tilt

Gift Nifty is trading near 23,654, showing a small premium of about 23 points over the previous Nifty futures close. That’s basically the market whispering, about everthing will be fine today. Overall, it hints at a flat-to-positive opening for Indian equities, where bulls may quietly try to take charge, unless global surprises crash the weekend party.

Globally Key Drivers: Asian & US Markets in Focus

Asian Markets

  • Nikkei 225 (Japan): +1.36%
  • Topix (Japan): +0.55%
  • Kospi (South Korea): +0.52%
  • Kosdaq (South Korea): +3%+ surge
  • Hang Seng futures: Pointing to a higher opening

Asian equities traded in the green, tracking Wall Street strength and growing optimism around US–Iran peace talks.

Wall Street Performance

  • Dow Jones: +276.31 points (+0.55%) to 50,285.66 (record closing high)
  • S&P 500: +12.75 points (+0.17%) to 7,445.72
  • Nasdaq Composite: +22.74 points (+0.09%) to 26,293.10

US markets ended slightly higher as investors priced in hopes of progress in geopolitical negotiations.

  • Key Stock Moves
    • Nvidia: -1.77%
    • Amazon: +1.30%
    • Microsoft: -0.47%
    • Apple: +0.91%
    • IBM: +12.4% (sharp surge)
    • Tesla: +0.14%

Japan Inflation Data

Japan’s core inflation slowed to a four-year low in April.

  • Core CPI: +1.4% YoY (April)
  • March reading: +1.8%
  • Market forecast: +1.7%

What Will Trigger The Stock Market Today?

US–Iran Peace Talks: Hope kind of on the table, but obstacles still standing

The US and Iran are staying in indirect talks, so there’s no direct back-and-forth, just quiet message passing and draft options, like diplomats doing a marathon with no phone calls. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there are “some good signs,” yet the heavier items, uranium stockpiles and who controls the Strait of Hormuz, are still stubborn problems. You know, the kind that refuse to move, even when everyone wants progress.

US Jobless Claims: The labour market still showing strength under the hood

US initial jobless claims slid by 3,000 to 209,000, a bit better than the 210,000 forecast. Not huge, but it matters, because it hints layoffs aren’t accelerating. Overall, the US employment picture still looks resilient, quietly helping the economic engine keep rolling, steady enough to feel less shaky.

Commodities, Yields & Currency Update: Global Markets in Focus

US Treasury Yields

  • 10-year yield: 4.575% (-0.8 bps)
  • 30-year yield: 5.096% (-2 bps)
  • 2-year yield: 4.08% (+2.3 bps)

US bond yields eased overall, reflecting optimism around potential US–Iran progress, though short-end yields edged slightly higher.

Gold & Silver

  • Spot gold: -0.2% at $4,534.29/oz
  • Weekly trend: Slightly negative (2nd weekly loss in sight)
  • June gold futures: -0.1% at $4,535.60
  • Silver: -0.5% at $76.32/oz

Precious metals stayed under pressure as investors shifted toward risk assets.

Crude Oil Prices

  • Brent crude: +2.3% at $104.96/barrel
  • WTI crude: +1.8% at $98.08/barrel

Oil climbed as markets remained doubtful about a quick US–Iran breakthrough.

Dollar Index & Currencies

  • Dollar index: 99.24 (near six-week high)
  • Euro: $1.1613 (-0.03%)
  • Pound: $1.3431 (flat)
  • Yen: 159.09 per dollar (-0.1%)

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Flat Dalal Street; Sensex…

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What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Backed By US–Iran Talks, Sensex & Nifty Set For Positive Start On Global Optimism, Gift Nifty Hints
Tags: Asian markets todayBrent crudecommodities updatecrude oil pricescurrency dollar indexDalal StreetDow Jonesequity market Indiafinancial newsgeopolitical impactGIFT Niftyglobal marketsGold pricesIndia market openingIndian stock market todayinflation Japaninvestor sentimentmarket analysismarket forecastmarket updateNasdaqnifty-50sensexstock market newsstock market outlooktrading strategyTreasury yieldsUS Iran Peace TalksUS jobless claimsWall Street record high

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