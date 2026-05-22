SSC CGL Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Vacancy Details, Selection Process and Exam Dates Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the officers recruitment in various central government departments and offices under the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 through its official website. The notification for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 has been released by the SSC for 12,256 vacancies.

The SSC CGL is conducted annually to fill the posts of Group B and Group C in various ministries, departments, statutory bodies, tribunals, and government organisations across the country. Interested candidates can easily apply online from the official SSC website.

What are the important dates for the SSC CGL 2026 exam

As per SSC CGL 2026 application schedule, the online application forms will be available from 21 May 2026 till 22 June 2026. While the payment window will open on June 22 and close on June 23, 2026.

Similarly, the application correction window will open on June 29 and be open until July 1, 2026, during which the candidates can make changes to their application forms. The SSC CGL Tier 1 will be conducted between August and September 2026, while the CSC CGL 2026 Tier 2 will be conducted in December 2026.

How to apply for SSC CGL 2026

Candidates can apply for SSC CGL 2026 by going through the official SSC login portal and filling in the online application forms. They will be required to submit their personal and educational details, upload the scanned copies of their photograph and signature, and pay the fee before final submission.

The application fee for the SSC CGL 2026 has been pegged at Rs 100 for the general category. However, candidates who fulfil qualifications for fee exemption as per SSC rules will also be exempt from paying the application fee. Candidates need to carefully fill in all details before final submission so as not to make any mistake on the form.

What posts are open through SSC CGL 2026

The SSC CGL exam is one of the most sought-after recruitment examinations in the country for the candidates looking for central government job opportunities. The posts open through this recruitment drive are Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Auditor, Accountant, Tax Assistant and other clerical and administrative posts.

The posts are for the sections under various ministries, departments and offices of the central government.

What is the selection process of SSC CGL 2026

The selection process will be in two stages, in tier 1 and tier 2 examinations. Tier 1 qualified candidates will be eligible to attempt Tier 2 examinations. The first round will be objective-based and will be conducted in the computer mode. Candidates’ final selection will be based on their overall performance in the examination and document verification proceedings. Candidates must regularly keep track of the official SSC website for any updates regarding admit cards, exam cities, answer keys, and so on related to the recruitment process.

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