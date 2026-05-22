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Home > World News > Why Was SpaceX’s Starship Launch Halted At The Last Minute? Elon Musk Explains

Why Was SpaceX’s Starship Launch Halted At The Last Minute? Elon Musk Explains

SpaceX postponed the launch of the newest version of its Starship rocket. SpaceX later confirmed it is now targeting Friday evening for another attempt.

Why Was SpaceX’s Starship Launch Halted At The Last Minute? Elon Musk Explains (Image: @ArthurMacwaters via X)
Why Was SpaceX’s Starship Launch Halted At The Last Minute? Elon Musk Explains (Image: @ArthurMacwaters via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 07:52 IST

Elon Musk’s SpaceX was forced to postpone the eagerly awaited launch of its new Starship rocket on Thursday because of a technical problem during the final countdown. Repeated countdown holds eventually scrubbed the mission minutes before it was set to launch the third generation of Starship, the world’s largest and most powerful rocket system, developed by the company. Later SpaceX confirmed that it now aims for Friday evening to try again. 

Why Was The Mission Called Off Last Minute?

Elon Musk said on X that the cause of the delay was a failure of a hydraulic mechanism that includes a pin that secures the launch tower arm to the ground, preventing the arm from retracting correctly before launch. The delay comes at a key moment for SpaceX as the company recently submitted paperwork to US regulators for what analysts think might be one of the largest IPOs ever. The filing is expected to provide investors with a closer look at SpaceX’s finances, growth plans and long term strategy. Even as the rocket has been delayed, experts estimate that the attention has never waned on Starship as the rocket plays a central role not just in SpaceX’s commercial future, but in US space exploration plans as well. The launch of Starship will be the agency’s 12th test flight with the upgraded version of the vehicle in seven months.

About The Newly Redesigned SpaceX Starship

This new addition to the Starship line comes with a few changes to make it more reliable and performant, and stands at a height of over 124 metres when fully loaded. The launch profile would see the Super Heavy stage break off shortly after leaving the ground and descend to the sea, while the upper stage would follow a suborbital path. SpaceX is also said to be launching 10 dummy satellites and two re modified Starlink satellites with cameras that will take a look at the spacecraft’s heat shield during re-entry. The upper stage is meant to splash down into the Indian Ocean once the mission is, well, a success roughly 65 minutes into the flight. Building this massive spacecraft has had its usual ups and downs, with certain Starship trials leading to huge explosions and pretty grim technical failures in the past. Even though Starship testing has been moving along lately, the overall development story has been kind of messy and full of setbacks, including those loud and spectacular bursts and other technical troubles during earlier rounds.  

NASA Closely Watching: But Why?

NASA is watching the launch closely too, since it hired SpaceX to produce a Starship for the Moon as part of the Artemis program. By the end of 2028, NASA wants to send astronauts back to the Moon, while China has said it will land astronauts on the lunar surface by the end of 2030. Starship work will keep mattering for all of that, analysts say, especially in terms of its in-orbit refueling capability, something they expect it to demonstrate for missions far beyond Earth. Former NASA official G. Scott Hubbard said ‘there’s a lot riding on the next test,’ pointing to the pressure that will be placed on government agencies and private companies in the space sector to deliver a major breakthrough in space exploration.

Also Read: Who Is Robert Harward? Viral ‘Mask’ Claims Emerge After Retired Vice Admiral’s Fox News Appearance

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Why Was SpaceX’s Starship Launch Halted At The Last Minute? Elon Musk Explains
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Why Was SpaceX’s Starship Launch Halted At The Last Minute? Elon Musk Explains
Why Was SpaceX’s Starship Launch Halted At The Last Minute? Elon Musk Explains
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