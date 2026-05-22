Stocks To Watch Today: ITC, TVS, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, LG Electronics India, NTPC Green, Sun Pharmaceutical, Nykaa, Paytm In Focus On 22 May

Stocks To Watch Today: Before digging in te list of stocks, lets take a quick update on the market trends. The Indian stock market is ready to open on a positive note this Friday, with Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to ride supportive global signals, plus a bit of optimism around a potential US–Iran peace breakthrough. Gift Nifty is trading in positive for aover 100 points, which really looks like a soft green start for Dalal Street, pretty composed, measured, and maybe just a touch suspicious. Now Globally, Across Asia, the atmosphere stays upbeat, with Japan’s Nikkei jumping more than 2%, while Hong Kong and South Korea are also trading higher. Wall Street kept the tone steady overnight, with the Dow Jones even ticking to a fresh record close, despite some tech softness coming from Nvidia. So on the face of it, everything seems to be lining up. Yet ask any trader, and they’ll say this is precisely how Fridays love to mask themselves under surprises. The Brent crude is back above $104 into the picture, and inflation starts to feel closer again, like it’s knocking at the door. With expiry-day positioning running in the background, the only real certainty today is uncertainty, and the opening hour might very well decide the theme for the whole day’s plot twist.

Read more: What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Backed By US–Iran Talks, Sensex & Nifty Set For Positive Start On Global Optimism, Gift Nifty Hints

Key Stocks To Watch Today

FMCG & Consumer

ITC: Revenue declined 7% YoY to ₹16,050 crore, but net profit rose 4.9% to ₹5,113 crore, showing margin strength despite weak topline.

Auto

Maruti Suzuki India: Announced a price hike of up to ₹30,000 across models from June due to rising input costs.

Eicher Motors: Set to announce quarterly earnings today.

TVS Electronics: Earnings announcement due.

Retail & E-Commerce

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Strong quarter with 28.4% revenue growth and a 286% surge in net profit.

Insurance

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC): Net premium income rose 11.6% YoY, while net profit jumped 23.2%. Dividend of ₹10 per share declared.

Infrastructure & Engineering

Welspun Corp: Revenue up 9.9%, but profit fell 47% YoY due to margin pressure.

HG Infra Engineering: Earnings expected today.

Vikran Engineering: Earnings due.

Pharma & Healthcare

Aurobindo Pharma: Revenue up 5.6%, net profit up marginally 2%.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Results expected today.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Earnings announcement due.

Fortis Healthcare: Results scheduled.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Earnings due.

Unichem Laboratories: Results awaited.

Metals & Mining

Tata Steel: Supreme Court stays proceedings in ₹890.52 crore GST ITC dispute.

Hindalco Industries: Earnings announcement expected today.

IT & Internet

Info Edge (India): Quarterly results due.

Colgate-Palmolive (India): Earnings announcement scheduled.

Consumer Durables & Electronics

LG Electronics India: Revenue up 8.1%, but net profit declined 8.2%.

Chemicals & Diversified

Max Healthcare: Revenue up 9%, profit rises 3%.

Honasa Consumer: Strong performance with 23.1% revenue growth and 177.9% jump in net profit; also declared ₹3 dividend.

Logistics, Travel & Others

Yatra Online: Earnings expected today.

All Time Plastics: Results due.

NTPC Green Energy: Earnings announcement scheduled.

Paytm – Key Update (Block Deal Buzz)

SAIF Partners may sell 86 lakh shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm)

This represents around 1.3% equity stake

Floor price reportedly set at ₹1,120.65 per share

Reported by CNBC-TV18, citing sources

The transaction is expected via block deals

(With Inputs)

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Market investments are subject to risk.

Also Read: Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Friday Trade Set To Open On Global Optimism; Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start, But Volatility Still In The Driver’s Seat