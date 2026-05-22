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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Friday In Green As Dalal Street Opens With Hope And Optimism Ahead

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Friday In Green As Dalal Street Opens With Hope And Optimism Ahead

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday amid global optimism, led by banking stocks, while weakness in IT and rising India VIX signalled cautious sentiment and persistent volatility on Dalal Street.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 09:34 IST

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street opened on Friday with a cautiously optimistic vibe, as the Sensex and Nifty slowly tiptoed higher while traders kept one eye on global cues and the other on volatility. Banking and PSU stocks acted like the dependable mainstays of the morning, helping the benchmarks hold on to their gains. Meanwhile, IT, media, and realty counters decided to take a quiet backseat for this round. Market breadth remained supportive too, with gainers outnumbering losers, yet the sharp rise in India VIX said a lot, the mood is nowhere near relaxed. So basically, the bulls are driving the car right now, but volatility is sitting right beside them in the passenger seat with Google Maps open, just watching.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (21 May, 2026)

        Stock Market Opening Bell @9:15 AM

          • SENSEX :75,363.99 (+180.63, 0.24%)
          • NIFTY50: 23,686.80 (+32.10, 0.14%)

          Sensex and Nifty opened higher, gaining 180 points and 32 points respectively, But also follwed by a fall of few points. Supported by strong global cues and positive investor sentiment across Dalal Street at the start of trading.

          BY 9:19 AM

          You Might Be Interested In
          • Benchmark indices opened modestly higher despite mixed sectoral signals.
          • Sensex fell to 111.36 points (0.15%) to 75,294.72.
          • Nifty fell to 30.20 points (0.13%) to 23,684.90.
          • Market breadth remained positive, with advances outpacing declines.

          Sectorwise Performance

          • Banking & PSU Banks: Led the early gains and provided support to benchmark indices.
          • IT Sector: Traded weak and capped the broader market upside.
          • Media Stocks: Remained under pressure in opening trade.
          • Realty Sector: Saw subdued movement and lagged the market rally.
          • Broader Markets: Stayed largely stable with positive market breadth.
          • Volatility Index (India VIX): Jumped sharply, indicating rising nervousness among traders

          Stocks To Watch Today

          • ITC
          • Maruti Suzuki India
          • Eicher Motors
          • TVS Electronics
          • FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)
          • Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
          • Welspun Corp
          • HG Infra Engineering
          • Vikran Engineering

          Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: ITC, TVS, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, LG Electronics India, NTPC Green, Sun Pharmaceutical, Nykaa, Paytm In Focus On 22 May

          Stock Market On Thursday

          Indian markets witnessed a volatile session on Thursday, surrendering early gains amid expiry-day pressure and cautious investor sentiment. Rising bond yields, continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, and broad-based weakness weighed on the benchmarks through the day. The Sensex declined 135 points to close at 75,183, while the Nifty ended marginally lower at 23,654. Although headline losses remained limited, intraday swings reflected heightened market nervousness and uncertainty. Banking and heavyweight stocks struggled to hold momentum as traders remained cautious ahead of global cues and domestic developments. Overall, the session highlighted the market’s fragile sentiment despite a relatively stable closing on benchmark indices.

          (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

          Also Read: Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex Jumps Over 100 Pts, Nifty in Green; Dalal Street On Global Optimism

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          Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Friday In Green As Dalal Street Opens With Hope And Optimism Ahead
          Tags: banking stocksDalal StreetFII sellingGlobal Market Cueshome-hero-pos-4India VIXIndian equitiesindian stock marketIT Stocksmarket-volatilityNifty openingnifty todayNifty50PSU banksSensex Live UpdatesSensex openingsensex todayShare market todaystock market newsStock Market Opening Bellstock market today

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          Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Friday In Green As Dalal Street Opens With Hope And Optimism Ahead

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          Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Friday In Green As Dalal Street Opens With Hope And Optimism Ahead
          Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Friday In Green As Dalal Street Opens With Hope And Optimism Ahead
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