Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Friday In Green As Dalal Street Opens With Hope And Optimism Ahead

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street opened on Friday with a cautiously optimistic vibe, as the Sensex and Nifty slowly tiptoed higher while traders kept one eye on global cues and the other on volatility. Banking and PSU stocks acted like the dependable mainstays of the morning, helping the benchmarks hold on to their gains. Meanwhile, IT, media, and realty counters decided to take a quiet backseat for this round. Market breadth remained supportive too, with gainers outnumbering losers, yet the sharp rise in India VIX said a lot, the mood is nowhere near relaxed. So basically, the bulls are driving the car right now, but volatility is sitting right beside them in the passenger seat with Google Maps open, just watching.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (21 May, 2026)