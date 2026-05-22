Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C

Uttar Pradesh is currently in it’s hottest phase as temperature is rising rapidly and there is no solutions for the heatwave as the skies are clear with no clouds and the winds which are dry and with no coolness in it is causing the people who are living in Uttar Pradesh to face severe Dehydration issue and also a some are suffering from sun stroke and other issues caused by this high heat and the rise in temperature as the temperature has risen up-to 48°C and the lowest temperature is 44°C which is still quiet high for the residence of Uttar Pradesh, UP is currently one of the hottest region in India and Asia to making it hottest in comparison to all the other countries in Asia. The IMD has issued Orange and Red alert in the UP region as the heatwave is too much for the people and this condition may last till May 24 to May 25. As the days are hot in UP but people are also witnessing discomfort during the Night too as the temperature is also very hot at night too. The authorities have issued warnings for people to not go out in the noon time as the temperature is hottest then so the people are advised to either stay at home or if it is too urgent to go out then the residence to carry a umbrella and also to stay hydrated and carry some electrolytes with them. AIR has also posted on their X handle about this intense heatwave situation.
𝐈𝐌𝐃 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭
🔴Red warning for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha for today.
🟠Orange colour warning for Heatwave conditions has been issued over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.
☀️Heatwave… pic.twitter.com/AVneCsXBAi
— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 22, 2026
Lucknow Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Area in Lucknow
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Hazratganj
|42°C
|Hot and dry weather
|05:16 AM
|06:53 PM
|11:05 PM
|09:28 AM
|Gomti Nagar
|42°C
|Heatwave-like conditions
|05:16 AM
|06:53 PM
|11:05 PM
|09:28 AM
|Aliganj
|41°C
|Sunny with hot winds
|05:15 AM
|06:52 PM
|11:04 PM
|09:27 AM
|Charbagh
|42°C
|Dry and uncomfortable
|05:16 AM
|06:53 PM
|11:05 PM
|09:28 AM
|Indira Nagar
|41°C
|Harsh afternoon heat
|05:15 AM
|06:52 PM
|11:04 PM
|09:27 AM
The above table shows the Live temperature, Sunrise-sunset & Moonrise-moonset time of Lucknow.
Noida Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Area in Noida
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Sector 18
|43°C
|Heatwave conditions
|05:25 AM
|07:02 PM
|11:14 PM
|09:39 AM
|Sector 62
|44°C
|Hot and dry winds
|05:25 AM
|07:02 PM
|11:14 PM
|09:39 AM
|Pari Chowk
|44°C
|Severe daytime heat
|05:26 AM
|07:03 PM
|11:15 PM
|09:40 AM
|Noida Extension
|43°C
|Sunny and uncomfortable
|05:25 AM
|07:02 PM
|11:14 PM
|09:39 AM
|Botanical Garden
|42°C
|Dry atmospheric conditions
|05:25 AM
|07:02 PM
|11:14 PM
|09:39 AM
The above table shows the Live temperature, Sunrise-sunset & Moonrise-moonset time of Noida.
Prayagraj Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Area in Prayagraj
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Civil Lines
|46°C
|Severe heatwave
|05:13 AM
|06:48 PM
|11:01 PM
|09:24 AM
|Naini
|45°C
|Extremely hot weather
|05:13 AM
|06:48 PM
|11:01 PM
|09:24 AM
|Jhunsi
|45°C
|Dry and scorching
|05:14 AM
|06:49 PM
|11:02 PM
|09:25 AM
|Phaphamau
|46°C
|Hot winds likely
|05:14 AM
|06:49 PM
|11:02 PM
|09:25 AM
|Katra
|45°C
|Heatwave conditions
|05:13 AM
|06:48 PM
|11:01 PM
|09:24 AM
The above table shows the Live temperature, Sunrise-sunset & Moonrise-moonset time of Prayagraj.
Banda Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Area in Banda
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Banda City
|48°C
|Extreme heatwave
|05:17 AM
|06:51 PM
|11:04 PM
|09:27 AM
|Baberu
|47°C
|Severe dry heat
|05:17 AM
|06:51 PM
|11:04 PM
|09:27 AM
|Atarra
|47°C
|Hot desert-like winds
|05:18 AM
|06:52 PM
|11:05 PM
|09:28 AM
|Tindwari
|46°C
|Scorching sunlight
|05:18 AM
|06:52 PM
|11:05 PM
|09:28 AM
|Naraini
|46°C
|Harsh heat conditions
|05:17 AM
|06:51 PM
|11:04 PM
|09:27 AM
The above table shows the Live temperature, Sunrise-sunset & Moonrise-moonset time of Banda and as we can see Banda is the hottest city in UP with a temperature rising upto 48°C.
Kanpur Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Area in Kanpur
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Civil Lines
|45°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|05:15 AM
|06:50 PM
|11:03 PM
|09:26 AM
|Kakadeo
|44°C
|Extremely hot and dry
|05:15 AM
|06:50 PM
|11:03 PM
|09:26 AM
|Kidwai Nagar
|44°C
|Hot winds continue
|05:16 AM
|06:51 PM
|11:04 PM
|09:27 AM
|Barra
|45°C
|Sunny with harsh heat
|05:16 AM
|06:51 PM
|11:04 PM
|09:27 AM
|Swaroop Nagar
|44°C
|Dry weather persists
|05:15 AM
|06:50 PM
|11:03 PM
|09:26 AM
The above table shows the Live temperature, Sunrise-sunset & Moonrise-moonset time of Kanpur.
Yesterday vs Today Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Heat Rise?
|Region
|Yesterday Temperature
|Today Temperature
|Weather Change
|Lucknow
|40°C
|42°C
|Heat intensified
|Noida
|42°C
|43°C
|Dry winds increased
|Prayagraj
|44°C
|46°C
|Severe heatwave continues
|Banda
|47°C
|48°C
|Extreme heat intensified
|Kanpur
|43°C
|45°C
|Harsh daytime heat
In the above table we can see how the temperature is increasing in comparison to yesterday and it is predicted that it is going to rise more in the coming days.
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life?
This severe heatwave like condition is going to affect the flight, train, traffic and also the daily life of people in a bad way and is going to give discomfort for the residence of Uttar Pradesh.
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Afternoon travel may reduce due to extreme heat
|Train Movement
|Extremely hot railway station conditions
|Flights
|Heat haze may affect visibility
|Outdoor Workers
|Higher dehydration and heatstroke risk
|Daily Life
|Severe discomfort during afternoon hours
Authorities have advise the residence to stay indoor, drink plenty of water and not to go out during peak hours of the afternoon as it will cause people to may fall ill if the proper precautions is not made.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Heatwave & Dust Storm Warnings Explained
|Alert Type
|Details
|Red Alert
|Banda, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Mahoba and nearby districts
|Orange Alert
|Noida, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and several regions
|Dust Storm Warning
|Winds may reach 40–50 kmph in isolated areas
|Warm Night Alert
|Hot nights likely across western UP
|Health Advisory
|Stay hydrated and avoid afternoon exposure
The IMD has warned that this heatwave condition may continue to last for more days or can even get more worst in the coming days and has warned the people of center, western, and eastern part of Uttar Pradesh to be careful for the coming days.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? UP Temperature & Heatwave Trend Analysis
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|22 May 2026
|31°C – 48°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|23 May 2026
|31°C – 47°C
|Hot winds continue
|24 May 2026
|32°C – 47°C
|Dry heat persists
|25 May 2026
|31°C – 46°C
|Dusty winds likely
|26 May 2026
|31°C – 46°C
|Harsh daytime heat
|27 May 2026
|30°C – 45°C
|Warm nights continue
|28 May 2026
|30°C – 44°C
|Slight cloud activity possible
|29 May 2026
|29°C – 44°C
|Heat remains strong
|30 May 2026
|29°C – 43°C
|Pre-monsoon signs possible
|31 May 2026
|29°C – 42°C
|Slight relief expected
|1 June 2026
|28°C – 42°C
|Dust storm chances
|2 June 2026
|28°C – 41°C
|Cloud cover may increase
|3 June 2026
|27°C – 40°C
|Weather may improve slightly
|4 June 2026
|27°C – 39°C
|Warm and dry conditions continue
|5 June 2026
|27°C – 39°C
|Gradual temperature dip possible
Weather experts believe that this heatwave like situation is going to be continued in the coming day’s until the monsoon activity get intense in the northern India.
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