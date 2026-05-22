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Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C

Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Lucknow, Noida, Prayagraj, Banda, Agra, and other regions may continue facing severe heatwave conditions, hot winds, and temperatures nearing 48°C as IMD issues alerts across the state.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C (AI Generated image)
Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 09:40 IST

Uttar Pradesh is currently in it’s hottest phase as temperature is rising rapidly and there is no solutions for the heatwave as the skies are clear with no clouds and the winds which are dry and with no coolness in it is causing the people who are living in Uttar Pradesh to face severe Dehydration issue and also a some are suffering from sun stroke and other issues caused by this high heat and the rise in temperature as the temperature has risen up-to 48°C and the lowest temperature is 44°C which is still quiet high for the residence of Uttar Pradesh, UP is currently one of the hottest region in India and Asia to making it hottest in comparison to all the other countries in Asia. The IMD has issued Orange and Red alert in the UP region as the heatwave is too much for the people and this condition may last till May 24 to May 25. As the days are hot in UP but people are also witnessing discomfort during the Night too as the temperature is also very hot at night too. The authorities have issued warnings for people to not go out in the noon time as the temperature is hottest then so the people are advised to either stay at home or if it is too urgent to go out then the residence to carry a umbrella and also to stay hydrated and carry some electrolytes with them. AIR has also posted on their X handle about this intense heatwave situation.

Lucknow Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Area in Lucknow Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Hazratganj 42°C Hot and dry weather 05:16 AM 06:53 PM 11:05 PM 09:28 AM
Gomti Nagar 42°C Heatwave-like conditions 05:16 AM 06:53 PM 11:05 PM 09:28 AM
Aliganj 41°C Sunny with hot winds 05:15 AM 06:52 PM 11:04 PM 09:27 AM
Charbagh 42°C Dry and uncomfortable 05:16 AM 06:53 PM 11:05 PM 09:28 AM
Indira Nagar 41°C Harsh afternoon heat 05:15 AM 06:52 PM 11:04 PM 09:27 AM

The above table shows the Live temperature, Sunrise-sunset & Moonrise-moonset time of Lucknow.

Noida Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Noida Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Sector 18 43°C Heatwave conditions 05:25 AM 07:02 PM 11:14 PM 09:39 AM
Sector 62 44°C Hot and dry winds 05:25 AM 07:02 PM 11:14 PM 09:39 AM
Pari Chowk 44°C Severe daytime heat 05:26 AM 07:03 PM 11:15 PM 09:40 AM
Noida Extension 43°C Sunny and uncomfortable 05:25 AM 07:02 PM 11:14 PM 09:39 AM
Botanical Garden 42°C Dry atmospheric conditions 05:25 AM 07:02 PM 11:14 PM 09:39 AM

The above table shows the Live temperature, Sunrise-sunset & Moonrise-moonset time of Noida.

Prayagraj Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Prayagraj Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Civil Lines 46°C Severe heatwave 05:13 AM 06:48 PM 11:01 PM 09:24 AM
Naini 45°C Extremely hot weather 05:13 AM 06:48 PM 11:01 PM 09:24 AM
Jhunsi 45°C Dry and scorching 05:14 AM 06:49 PM 11:02 PM 09:25 AM
Phaphamau 46°C Hot winds likely 05:14 AM 06:49 PM 11:02 PM 09:25 AM
Katra 45°C Heatwave conditions 05:13 AM 06:48 PM 11:01 PM 09:24 AM

The above table shows the Live temperature, Sunrise-sunset & Moonrise-moonset time of Prayagraj.

Banda Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Banda Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Banda City 48°C Extreme heatwave 05:17 AM 06:51 PM 11:04 PM 09:27 AM
Baberu 47°C Severe dry heat 05:17 AM 06:51 PM 11:04 PM 09:27 AM
Atarra 47°C Hot desert-like winds 05:18 AM 06:52 PM 11:05 PM 09:28 AM
Tindwari 46°C Scorching sunlight 05:18 AM 06:52 PM 11:05 PM 09:28 AM
Naraini 46°C Harsh heat conditions 05:17 AM 06:51 PM 11:04 PM 09:27 AM

The above table shows the Live temperature, Sunrise-sunset & Moonrise-moonset time of Banda and as we can see Banda is the hottest city in UP with a temperature rising upto 48°C.

Kanpur Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Kanpur Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Civil Lines 45°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:15 AM 06:50 PM 11:03 PM 09:26 AM
Kakadeo 44°C Extremely hot and dry 05:15 AM 06:50 PM 11:03 PM 09:26 AM
Kidwai Nagar 44°C Hot winds continue 05:16 AM 06:51 PM 11:04 PM 09:27 AM
Barra 45°C Sunny with harsh heat 05:16 AM 06:51 PM 11:04 PM 09:27 AM
Swaroop Nagar 44°C Dry weather persists 05:15 AM 06:50 PM 11:03 PM 09:26 AM

The above table shows the Live temperature, Sunrise-sunset & Moonrise-moonset time of Kanpur.

Yesterday vs Today Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Heat Rise?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change
Lucknow 40°C 42°C Heat intensified
Noida 42°C 43°C Dry winds increased
Prayagraj 44°C 46°C Severe heatwave continues
Banda 47°C 48°C Extreme heat intensified
Kanpur 43°C 45°C Harsh daytime heat

In the above table we can see how the temperature is increasing in comparison to yesterday and it is predicted that it is going to rise more in the coming days.

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life?

This severe heatwave like condition is going to affect the flight, train, traffic and also the daily life of people in a bad way and is going to give discomfort for the residence of Uttar Pradesh.

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Afternoon travel may reduce due to extreme heat
Train Movement Extremely hot railway station conditions
Flights Heat haze may affect visibility
Outdoor Workers Higher dehydration and heatstroke risk
Daily Life Severe discomfort during afternoon hours

Authorities have advise the residence to stay indoor, drink plenty of water and not to go out during peak hours of the afternoon as it will cause people to may fall ill if the proper precautions is not made.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Heatwave & Dust Storm Warnings Explained

Alert Type Details
Red Alert Banda, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Mahoba and nearby districts
Orange Alert Noida, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and several regions
Dust Storm Warning Winds may reach 40–50 kmph in isolated areas
Warm Night Alert Hot nights likely across western UP
Health Advisory Stay hydrated and avoid afternoon exposure

The IMD has warned that this heatwave condition may continue to last for more days or can even get more worst in the coming days and has warned the people of center, western, and eastern part of Uttar Pradesh to be careful for the coming days.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? UP Temperature & Heatwave Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
22 May 2026 31°C – 48°C Severe heatwave conditions
23 May 2026 31°C – 47°C Hot winds continue
24 May 2026 32°C – 47°C Dry heat persists
25 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Dusty winds likely
26 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Harsh daytime heat
27 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Warm nights continue
28 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Slight cloud activity possible
29 May 2026 29°C – 44°C Heat remains strong
30 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Pre-monsoon signs possible
31 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Slight relief expected
1 June 2026 28°C – 42°C Dust storm chances
2 June 2026 28°C – 41°C Cloud cover may increase
3 June 2026 27°C – 40°C Weather may improve slightly
4 June 2026 27°C – 39°C Warm and dry conditions continue
5 June 2026 27°C – 39°C Gradual temperature dip possible

Weather experts believe that this heatwave like situation is going to be continued in the coming day’s until the monsoon activity get intense in the northern India.

Also read: Punjab Viral Video: 4-Year-Old Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Grandparents Dragged On Car Bonnet In Mohali

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Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C
Tags: banda weather alertimd weather forecastlucknow heatwavenoida temperature todayup weather updateUttar Pradesh heatwave

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Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C

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Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C
Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C
Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C
Uttar Pradesh Weather Report 22 May 2026: Lucknow, Noida, Banda, Kanpur Red Alert Issued As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 48°C

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