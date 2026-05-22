LIC Share Price Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Results; Profit Rises 23%, Bonus Buzz Lifts Investor Mood- Is There Any Further Rally Ahead?

LIC Share Prices Gives Dalal Street a Policy Upgrade as Q4 Numbers Spark a Rally: Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India came out swinging on May 22, climbing close to 5% in the early hours after the insurance heavyweight put in a sturdy Q4 FY26 show. The stock jumped to an intraday high of ₹839 on the NSE, drawing attention across Dalal Street and, yes, giving investors something to grin about with their morning chai. Yet, as with most big market bursts, there was a small pause right after. By 10:40 am, LIC shares were at ₹814.10, still higher by 1.74% on the day. Even so, the vibe around the counter stayed positive, powered by good premium growth, improving profitability, bonus share chatter, and a stack of bullish brokerage calls, so confidence remained very much intact.
What Is Pushing LIC Share Price In Focus Today?
The latest LIC share price rally is Dalal Street doing its ritual after a quarter performance that kind of checked almost every investor wish-list box, stronger profits, rising premiums, and improving margins too. LICs’ of India put in a solid Q4 showing, and the market reacted like it had suddenly got a bonus payout of its own. Net profit moved up 23% year-on-year to ₹23,420 crore, whereas net premium income rose 11.5% to ₹1.65 lakh crore. One-time premiums jumped 21.5%, and first-year premiums from fresh policies grew by nearly 17%, which suggests demand is still standing strong. Now throw in the improving product mix, plus the lingering positives from last year’s GST-related tax changes, and suddenly the LIC share price started looking again like one of Dalal Street’s well-liked comeback narratives.
LIC’s Q4 Scorecard: Strong Profit Growth, Better Margins and Improving Financial Health
|Metric
|Q4 FY26 (₹ Crore)
|Q4 FY25 (₹ Crore)
|YoY Growth
|Consolidated Net Profit
|₹23,467 Cr
|₹19,039 Cr
|+ 23.2%
|Net Premium Income
|₹1,65,067 Cr
|₹1,47,585 Cr
|+ 11.6%
|Total Income
|₹2,53,592 Cr
|₹2,22,805 Cr
|+ 13.8%
|Value of New Business (VNB)
|₹5,890 Cr
|₹3,534 Cr
|+ 67.0%
|VNB Margin
|24.9%
|21.1%
|+ 380 bps
|Solvency Ratio
|2.35
|2.11
|Improved
|Gross NPA
|1.21%
|1.31% (Q3)
|Improved
Key Full-Year Highlights (FY26)
|Metric
|FY26 Performance
|Annual Profit
|₹57,419 Cr
|YoY Growth
|+ 19.25%
LIC’s Business Momentum Remains Strong
- Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) sales rose nearly 22% to ₹22,954 crore during the quarter.
- Group business APE jumped 37%, showing strong institutional demand momentum.
- Total APE growth stood at 22% during Q4 FY26.
- Value of New Business (VNB) margin expanded sharply to 24.9%.
- LIC continued increasing focus on non-participating products.
- The improved product mix helped strengthen profitability and operating margins.
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