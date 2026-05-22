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Home > Business News > LIC Share Price Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Results; Profit Rises 23%, Bonus Buzz Lifts Investor Mood- Is There Any Further Rally Ahead?

LIC Share Price Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Results; Profit Rises 23%, Bonus Buzz Lifts Investor Mood- Is There Any Further Rally Ahead?

LIC shares rallied after strong Q4 FY26 earnings, driven by higher premiums, margin expansion, bonus share announcement, and bullish brokerage calls, boosting investor confidence around the insurance giant’s long-term growth story.

LIC Share Price
LIC Share Price

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 11:09 IST

LIC Share Prices Gives Dalal Street a Policy Upgrade as Q4 Numbers Spark a Rally: Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India came out swinging on May 22, climbing close to 5% in the early hours after the insurance heavyweight put in a sturdy Q4 FY26 show. The stock jumped to an intraday high of ₹839 on the NSE, drawing attention across Dalal Street and, yes, giving investors something to grin about with their morning chai. Yet, as with most big market bursts, there was a small pause right after. By 10:40 am, LIC shares were at ₹814.10, still higher by 1.74% on the day. Even so, the vibe around the counter stayed positive, powered by good premium growth, improving profitability, bonus share chatter, and a stack of bullish brokerage calls, so confidence remained very much intact.

LIC Share Price Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Results; Profit Rises 23%, Bonus Buzz Lifts Investor Mood- Is There Any Further Rally Ahead?

What Is Pushing LIC Share Price In Focus Today?

The latest LIC share price rally is Dalal Street doing its ritual after a quarter performance that kind of checked almost every investor wish-list box, stronger profits, rising premiums, and improving margins too. LICs’ of India put in a solid Q4 showing, and the market reacted like it had suddenly got a bonus payout of its own. Net profit moved up 23% year-on-year to ₹23,420 crore, whereas net premium income rose 11.5% to ₹1.65 lakh crore. One-time premiums jumped 21.5%, and first-year premiums from fresh policies grew by nearly 17%, which suggests demand is still standing strong. Now throw in the improving product mix, plus the lingering positives from last year’s GST-related tax changes, and suddenly the LIC share price started looking again like one of Dalal Street’s well-liked comeback narratives.

You Might Be Interested In

LIC’s Q4 Scorecard: Strong Profit Growth, Better Margins and Improving Financial Health

Metric Q4 FY26 (₹ Crore) Q4 FY25 (₹ Crore) YoY Growth
Consolidated Net Profit ₹23,467 Cr ₹19,039 Cr + 23.2%
Net Premium Income ₹1,65,067 Cr ₹1,47,585 Cr + 11.6%
Total Income ₹2,53,592 Cr ₹2,22,805 Cr + 13.8%
Value of New Business (VNB) ₹5,890 Cr ₹3,534 Cr + 67.0%
VNB Margin 24.9% 21.1% + 380 bps
Solvency Ratio 2.35 2.11 Improved
Gross NPA 1.21% 1.31% (Q3) Improved

Key Full-Year Highlights (FY26)

Metric FY26 Performance
Annual Profit ₹57,419 Cr
YoY Growth + 19.25%

LIC’s Business Momentum Remains Strong

  • Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) sales rose nearly 22% to ₹22,954 crore during the quarter.
  • Group business APE jumped 37%, showing strong institutional demand momentum.
  • Total APE growth stood at 22% during Q4 FY26.
  • Value of New Business (VNB) margin expanded sharply to 24.9%.
  • LIC continued increasing focus on non-participating products.
  • The improved product mix helped strengthen profitability and operating margins.

Brokerages Turn Bullish on LIC

  • Citi: Maintained “Buy” rating; raised target price to ₹1,475 on strong operational performance and attractive valuations.
  • Macquarie: Retained “Outperform” rating with ₹1,100 target price; cited strong margin expansion and improving return ratios.
  • Bernstein: Maintained “Outperform” with ₹940 target price; highlighted healthy top-line and bottom-line growth.
  • Emkay Global Financial Services: Increased March 2027 target price by 10% to ₹1,100 after revising FY27 and FY28 VNB estimates upward.

LIC Also Announces Bonus Shares And Dividend

LIC didn’t just land with solid earnings this quarter, it also sort of showed up carrying gifts for shareholders. In a way that felt like a proper celebration pack for Dalal Street, the insurance giant announced a 1:1 bonus share issue along with a final dividend of ₹10 per share. Naturally, investor excitement kicked in almost straight away. The company has pinned May 29, 2026, as the record date for the bonus issue, while June 25, 2026, is the dividend record date. For a good number of market watchers, this looked like LIC really stepping onto the earnings stage.

Also Read: Nykaa Share Price In Focus After Strong Q4 Results; Should Investors Buy, Sell or Hold?

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LIC Share Price Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Results; Profit Rises 23%, Bonus Buzz Lifts Investor Mood- Is There Any Further Rally Ahead?
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LIC Share Price Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Results; Profit Rises 23%, Bonus Buzz Lifts Investor Mood- Is There Any Further Rally Ahead?

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LIC Share Price Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Results; Profit Rises 23%, Bonus Buzz Lifts Investor Mood- Is There Any Further Rally Ahead?

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LIC Share Price Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Results; Profit Rises 23%, Bonus Buzz Lifts Investor Mood- Is There Any Further Rally Ahead?
LIC Share Price Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Results; Profit Rises 23%, Bonus Buzz Lifts Investor Mood- Is There Any Further Rally Ahead?
LIC Share Price Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Results; Profit Rises 23%, Bonus Buzz Lifts Investor Mood- Is There Any Further Rally Ahead?
LIC Share Price Jumps 5% After Strong Q4 Results; Profit Rises 23%, Bonus Buzz Lifts Investor Mood- Is There Any Further Rally Ahead?

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