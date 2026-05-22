Who Is Baljit Singh? Pathankot Man Installs CCTV On NH-44 Bridge, Shares Indian Army Movement With Pakistan Handlers, Now Arrested

Punjab police have arrested a resident of Pathankot who is accused of sharing Indian army and paramilitary movement footage with his handlers in Pakistan. According to reports, Baljit Singh, also known as Bittu, mounted a CCTV camera along a highway in Punjab to capture the movement of the troops near the sensitive Pathankot-Jammu corridor. According to reports citing police sources, the accused installed an internet-based CCTV camera at a shop located near a bridge on National Highway-44. It is a crucial road in Punjab that connects the state to sensitive Kashmir and the Ladakh region and usually witnesses large convoys of troops travelling towards the border areas. The camera was reportedly mounted to share live feed of the defence vehicles and personnel travelling to J&K. Police have said that the accused was receiving the instructions from a person based in Dubai.

Who is Baljit Singh?

Baljit Singh is a resident of Chakk Dhariwal village in Pathankot district of Punjab. He confessed during the questioning by the cops that he installed the CCTV camera earlier this year, in January, according to police. Baljit, according to the police, received around Rs 40,000 from an unidentified person in Dubai for the operation.

According to police, a camera, along with an internet WiFi router, was recovered from Baljit’s possession. The police have filed a case against three other persons – Vikramjit Singh alias Vikka, Balwinder Singh alias Vicky, and Taranpreet Singh alias Tannu. All of them, according to the police, engaged in criminal and anti-national activities.

Pathnakot Police shared a statement on its X account saying that an investigation is underway after Baljit was arrested in connection with espionage-related activity.

Pathankot Police achieves a major breakthrough by busting a module linked to national security concerns. One accused has been arrested for installing a CCTV camera whose live feed was being shared with anti-national elements. pic.twitter.com/J4aW108qQs — Pathankot Police (@PathankotPolice) May 21, 2026

Reports say that investigators are now tracking Baljit’s financial transactions, his communication trail, and potential wider espionage network.

The installed internet-enabled CCTV camera would remotely livestream the troop movement to the handlers in Pakistan. Investigators are now tracking the identification of the overseas handlers involved in the larger espionage network.

🔴The Punjab Police, in coordination with central security agencies, have arrested Baljit Singh (alias Bittu) for setting up an unauthorized cross-border surveillance system along the strategic Pathankot-Jammu National Highway (NH-44).

➡️Operating under instructions from a… pic.twitter.com/tqkQUj8Kb3 — Defence News Of INDIA (@DefenceNewsOfIN) May 22, 2026

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