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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Baljit Singh? Pathankot Man Installs CCTV On NH-44 Bridge, Shares Indian Army Movement With Pakistan Handlers, Now Arrested

Who Is Baljit Singh? Pathankot Man Installs CCTV On NH-44 Bridge, Shares Indian Army Movement With Pakistan Handlers, Now Arrested

Punjab Police have arrested a Pathankot resident accused of allegedly sharing live footage of Indian Army and paramilitary movement with handlers linked to Pakistan. The accused, identified as Baljit Singh alias Bita, had reportedly installed an internet-enabled CCTV camera near National Highway-44 to monitor troop convoys heading towards Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab Police arrest Pathankot Baljit Singh for sharing Indian rmy movement footage with Pakistan handlers.
Punjab Police arrest Pathankot Baljit Singh for sharing Indian rmy movement footage with Pakistan handlers.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 11:02 IST

Punjab police have arrested a resident of Pathankot who is accused of sharing Indian army and paramilitary movement footage with his handlers in Pakistan. According to reports, Baljit Singh, also known as Bittu, mounted a CCTV camera along a highway in Punjab to capture the movement of the troops near the sensitive Pathankot-Jammu corridor. According to reports citing police sources, the accused installed an internet-based CCTV camera at a shop located near a bridge on National Highway-44. It is a crucial road in Punjab that connects the state to sensitive Kashmir and the Ladakh region and usually witnesses large convoys of troops travelling towards the border areas. The camera was reportedly mounted to share live feed of the defence vehicles and personnel travelling to J&K. Police have said that the accused was receiving the instructions from a person based in Dubai. 

Who is Baljit Singh?

Baljit Singh is a resident of Chakk Dhariwal village in Pathankot district of Punjab. He confessed during the questioning by the cops that he installed the CCTV camera earlier this year, in January, according to police. Baljit, according to the police, received around Rs 40,000 from an unidentified person in Dubai for the operation.

According to police, a camera, along with an internet WiFi router, was recovered from Baljit’s possession. The police have filed a case against three other persons – Vikramjit Singh alias Vikka, Balwinder Singh alias Vicky, and Taranpreet Singh alias Tannu. All of them, according to the police, engaged in criminal and anti-national activities.

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Pathnakot Police shared a statement on its X account saying that an investigation is underway after Baljit was arrested in connection with espionage-related activity.

Reports say that investigators are now tracking Baljit’s financial transactions, his communication trail, and potential wider espionage network. 

The installed internet-enabled CCTV camera would remotely livestream the troop movement to the handlers in Pakistan. Investigators are now tracking the identification of the overseas handlers involved in the larger espionage network. 

Also Read: Watch Viral Video: Mohali Tower ED Raid Turns Dramatic As Cash Stuffed Bags Hurled From High Rise Apartment

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Who Is Baljit Singh? Pathankot Man Installs CCTV On NH-44 Bridge, Shares Indian Army Movement With Pakistan Handlers, Now Arrested
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Who Is Baljit Singh? Pathankot Man Installs CCTV On NH-44 Bridge, Shares Indian Army Movement With Pakistan Handlers, Now Arrested
Who Is Baljit Singh? Pathankot Man Installs CCTV On NH-44 Bridge, Shares Indian Army Movement With Pakistan Handlers, Now Arrested
Who Is Baljit Singh? Pathankot Man Installs CCTV On NH-44 Bridge, Shares Indian Army Movement With Pakistan Handlers, Now Arrested
Who Is Baljit Singh? Pathankot Man Installs CCTV On NH-44 Bridge, Shares Indian Army Movement With Pakistan Handlers, Now Arrested

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