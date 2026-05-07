Watch Viral Video: Mohali Tower ED Raid Turns Dramatic As Cash Stuffed Bags Hurled From High Rise Apartment

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted a series of raids across Mohali & Chandigarh in the context of a potential big land use & housing fraud case. The operation was in the news for its scale following the reports by witnesses that ‘bags of Rs 500 notes were thrown from the apartment on the 9th floor during the raid’. Officials said their search was carried out at Flat No. 906 at Western Towers in Chajju Majra in Kharar, Punjab. The residents of the housing society reported that they spotted currency notes on the ground shortly after the incident, causing chaos and attracting a large number of people inside the housing society.

Watch Video: Crores of Money, 500 notes flying in Air

It was immediately secured by ED teams and the bags containing cash allegedly seized, sources said. The flat was reportedly left locked from the inside during the search and officials reportedly stayed inside for several hours. Social media images and videos of the scene quickly started to spread, further amplifying the attention given to the raids in the public eye. It has not been confirmed how much cash has been recovered, or if there is further evidence that was seized from the premises. But the sensational images of the currency hoses being tossed from a residential tower kicked up the largest conversation around the operation.









The raids took place in almost 12 places in Mohali and Chandigarh, which includes offices and premises connected to housing projects and businessmen, among others, according to ED sources. One of the few people under the agency’s microscope is Nitin Gohal, who is believed to be close to an officer on special duty to a senior government official. Investigators believe that some builders and real estate companies got change in land use (CLU) licenses from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on a fraudulent basis and defrauded the public out of hundreds of crores of rupees.

Where Did The Raids Take Place?

The raids also targeted sites of several real estate companies such as Suntec City, ABS Townships Pvt Ltd, Altus Builders, and Dhir Constructions. Officials say some builders were late on payments into GMADA and that they were allegedly given political protection via intermediaries. Concurrently, searches were carried out in Chandigarh’s Sector 16 and at places associated with persons who were close to the political circles. The ED has not officially revealed the exact details of the case or the amount of recoveries it recovered during the raids, but it is being perceived as one of a series of operations against alleged corruption and financial irregularities in the real estate industry in Punjab.

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