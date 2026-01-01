Language Row: ‘Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati’ Triggers Heated Argument Between Staffer And Local At Amritsar’s Main Post Office, Watch Here

A video from Amritsar’s General Post Office has gone viral in which a local resident is seen arguing with a postal employee over language. In the video, it can be seen that at the main post office, the employee admits that he cannot read Punjabi, which triggers a heated argument with the visibly frustrated local.

The argument broke out when a man handed a letter to the post office official to be sent. However, the envelope had Punjabi text written over it, which the post office employee did nit understand, he then asked the man for help, “Sir batayein main kya karoon. Mujhe Punjabi aati nahi hai, maine bola mujhe padh kar bata do. Usmein bhi takleef hai.” (Sir, please tell me what to do now. I don’t know Punjabi, I asked him to read and tell me, but he has a problem with that too.)

If you work in Punjab then learn Punjabi

The remark angered the local, who told him that if he is working in Punjab, he should know Punjabi as well. The local man responded, “Maine toh isse post karna hai. Main aap se Hindi mein baat kar raha hoon. Aapka banta hai mere se Punjabi mein baat karne ka.” (I want to post this. I am speaking to you in Hindi. You should speak to me in Punjabi.)

The man further said that, “Humein batane mein takleef nahi hai. Humein bada khed hai ke aap Punjab mein, Punjab ke office mein yahaan pe aake baithe ho, chahe Central government ka hai. Lekin aapko Punjabi toh aani chahiye na. Punjabi log yahaan pe saare aa rahe hain, aapko Punjabi aani chahiye. (We do not have any trouble in telling you, but we are disappointed that you are in Punjab and working here, even under the Central government. You should have learnt Punjabi. All Punjabi people are coming here and you should know Punjabi).”

The incident did not escalate any further as another staffer intervened to calm the situation.

