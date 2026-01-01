LIVE TV
Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor: India's First Bullet Train Launch Date Finally Revealed, Check Route, Speed And Key Stations Here

Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor: India's First Bullet Train Launch Date Finally Revealed, Check Route, Speed And Key Stations Here

India is set to launch its first bullet train on August 15, 2027, linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with a phased rollout starting from Surat. The high-speed corridor will cut travel time to under 2.5 hours and mark a major milestone in India’s rail modernisation.

India to launch its first bullet train on August 15, 2027. (Image: ANI, File Photo)
India to launch its first bullet train on August 15, 2027. (Image: ANI, File Photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 1, 2026 18:22:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor: India’s First Bullet Train Launch Date Finally Revealed, Check Route, Speed And Key Stations Here

India is making a historic development, as, according to reports, the country is preparing to launch its first bullet train service on August 15, 2027. The milestone in the nation’s transport will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad via the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. The route is 508 kilometres long and is designed for trains capable of running at up to 320 kmph, the aim for such a high-speed corridor is to cut travel time between the states compared to conventional rail services. 

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railway Minister, confirmed the development and the timeline related to it and detailed the rollout plan, according to reports, he outlined the program in which different segments of the corridor will open “The bullet train will be ready in 2027, August 15th, 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open.”

According to reports, the phased launch of the project is intended to ensure safe and efficient operations as different sections of the route are completed. Once the project is fully operational, it is expected that the bullet train will cover the full 508 km stretch in approximately 2 hours and 17 minutes, including the stops at all planned stations. Furthermore, if the bullet train only stops at major stations, the journey could take around 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Bullet train project was to be completed by 2023

The foundation for the bullet train project was laid in 2017, and it was originally intended to be completed by December 2023. However, due to delays in land acquisition and the challenges posed by the construction, the operational deadline was back by almost four years. Officials have said that significant milestones have been achieved in viaduct and pier construction across the corridor. 

Vaishnaw, speaking about the inaugural run, said that “the bullet train, in its inaugural run, will now cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in August 2027. Earlier, the inaugural run was planned on a 50 km stretch between Surat and Billimora within the same deadline.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the under-construction bullet train stations in November and took a note of the progress. While interacting with the engineers and workers, he sought updates on various things like timelines, speed targets and construction milestones. The team assured PM Modi that everything was moving smoothly and according to the plan. 

Once the bullet train is inaugurated, it will boost the connectivity between major cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Thane and Mumbai. 

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 6:22 PM IST
Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor: India’s First Bullet Train Launch Date Finally Revealed, Check Route, Speed And Key Stations Here

