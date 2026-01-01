LIVE TV
Home > India > 'BJP Walked A Tough Path In Kerala' PM Modi In A Letter To Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh, Says Victory 'Ended UDF-LDF Fixed Match'

‘BJP Walked A Tough Path In Kerala’ PM Modi In A Letter To Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh, Says Victory ‘Ended UDF-LDF Fixed Match’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJP’s VV Rajesh and GS Asha Nath on the party’s historic victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation polls, calling it the end of a “fixed match” between the LDF and UDF. Praising BJP workers’ perseverance, he accused the two fronts of corruption and poor governance as the BJP formed the city’s first-ever mayoral leadership.

PM Modi wrote a letter to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh after win in local body elections. (Image: ANI, File Photo)
PM Modi wrote a letter to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh after win in local body elections. (Image: ANI, File Photo)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 1, 2026 14:32:10 IST

‘BJP Walked A Tough Path In Kerala’ PM Modi In A Letter To Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh, Says Victory ‘Ended UDF-LDF Fixed Match’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the newly elected Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor VV Rajesh and his deputy GS Asha Nath after the BJP’s historic win in the local body elections. In a heartfelt letter shared by VV Rajesh on social media, PM Modi termed the victory and election of the mayor an end of the “fixed match” between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).He said the BJP’s vision for Viksit Thiruvananthapuram resonated with voters.

In his letter, the Prime Minister wrote, “In the midst of the festive season and as we begin the year 2026, history was made in the great city of Thiruvananthapuram when you took oath as the Mayor of the city and GS Asha Nath Ji took oath as the Deputy Mayor. I would like to congratulate you and Asha Ji for this. I would also like to congratulate all our Party’s newly elected councillors and Karyakartas for the historic performance in the Thiruvananthapuram local body polls.”

Hitting out at the LDF and the UDF, PM Modi alleged a culture of corruption and violence. He praised the BJP workers for working fearlessly in the run-up to the polls.
He said, “I am sure I speak on behalf of countless BJP Karyakartas of Kerala and across India when I say that this feat has brought immense happiness and pride. Powered by the blessings of the people of Thiruvananthapuram, what has happened is epoch-making. It is a milestone written in golden letters,” ANI reported. 

PM Modi: BJP has had a difficult path in Kerala

PM Modi added that, “For decades, BJP workers in Kerala have walked a path that is difficult. The state’s politics has been dominated by the LDF and UDF, whose poor governance record is for everyone to see. In addition, these fronts have perpetuated a culture of corruption and brutal violence that is against the ethos of Kerala. Yet, despite adversity, hostility and brutal violence, our Karyakartas have stood firm. They raised people’s issues fearlessly, carried the party flag and the ideology of India First courageously. They spoke for the people’s aspirations even when speaking came at a cost. Many of them are not in our midst today, but I am sure their blessings are with you.” The letter further added, “The fixed match of the LDF and UDF of being friends in Delhi and ‘rivals’ in Kerala is about to end soon. Kerala wants to break free from their broken promises,” 

BJP’s VV Rajesh has become the first Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing 51 votes with support from 50 BJP councillors and one independent councillor. UDF’s KS Sabarinathan got 17 votes, and LDF’s RP Shivaji got 29. Meanwhile, GS Asha Nath was elected as the Deputy Mayor on the same day. 

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 2:28 PM IST
