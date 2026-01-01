LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare

Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare

Zimbabwe cricket captain Sikandar Raza is mourning the death of his 13-year-old brother, Muhammad Mahdi, who passed away in Harare due to severe health complications linked to haemophilia. Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed the tragedy, extended condolences, and expressed solidarity with Raza and his family. Raza responded with a broken heart emoji as he faces the loss during a crucial phase of his playing career.

Younger brother of Sikandar Raza, Muhammad Mahdi, has passed away at the age of 13. (Image: X/ZimbabweCricket)
Younger brother of Sikandar Raza, Muhammad Mahdi, has passed away at the age of 13. (Image: X/ZimbabweCricket)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 1, 2026 13:52:07 IST

Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare

Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwean cricket captain, is struck by an immense personal tragedy as his younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, has passed away at the age of 13 in Harare. The news has deeply saddened the cricketing community around the world, with players, officials and fans expressing solidarity with the all-rounder and his family.
 
Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed the devastating news and shared an official statement on social media, the board while expressing deep sorrow, through an official statement released on social media said that, “Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) extends its heartfelt condolences to Zimbabwe T20I Captain Sikandar Raza and his family in light of the untimely passing of his cherished younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, who departed this life on 29 December 2025 in Harare, at the tender age of 13. Muhammad Mahdi was born with the serious medical condition haemophilia, and unfortunately lost his life due to recent and severe health complications,” it read. ZC added that he was laid to rest the following day, stating, “He was laid to rest on 30 December 2025 at Warren Hills Cemetery located in Harare.”

 Zimbabwe Cricket extended support to Sikandar Raza

The board extended its support to Sikandar Raza snd his grieving family and further said that, “The entire ZC Board, Management, Players, and Staff stand united in unwavering solidarity with Sikandar Raza and his grieving family during this profoundly challenging time,” the board said. It concluded with a prayer, adding, “We pray that Allah grants them comfort and strength to endure this loss, and may Muhammad Mahdi’s soul rest peacefully in eternal tranquility.”

Raza acknowledged the condolence message on social media with a broken heart emoji. The tragedy has struck Raza when he is in a demanding phase of his career. He is expected to feature in franchise cricket and the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin in February.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 1:52 PM IST
Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare

Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare

Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare
Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare
Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare
Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare

QUICK LINKS