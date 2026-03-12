Kolkata Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms And Yellow Alert This Week- What Residents Should Know

Residents of Kolkata may experience light rainfall and thunderstorms this week as temperatures dip slightly. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder and lightning over the coming days.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33°C on Friday, while the minimum temperature may remain around 25°C. The change in weather conditions could bring brief showers along with gusty winds in some areas.

Weather Conditions Observed on Thursday

Earlier on Thursday (March 12), Kolkata recorded a partly cloudy sky accompanied by thunder and lightning during the day. The maximum temperature for the day was 31°C, indicating slightly cooler conditions compared to the typical early summer heat in the region.

Kolkata Weather Tomorrow

According to the IMD forecast for Friday (March 13):

Maximum Temperature: 33°C

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Alert: Partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder and lightning development

While no official warning has been issued for Friday, residents may experience intermittent cloud cover and isolated thunderstorms.

Weekly Weather Forecast for Kolkata

The IMD predicts rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in Kolkata during the week. A Yellow Alert has been issued for Sunday (March 15) due to the possibility of stormy weather conditions.

March 13 (Friday)

Maximum Temperature: 33°C

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Alert: Partly cloudy sky / No warning

March 14 (Saturday)

Maximum Temperature: 34°C

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Alert: Partly cloudy sky / No warning

March 15 (Sunday)

Maximum Temperature: 32°C

Minimum Temperature: 24°C

Alert: Yellow Alert Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph)

Thunderstorms Expected in North Bengal

Apart from Kolkata, several districts in north Bengal are likely to witness thunderstorms until next Tuesday. Areas including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri may experience light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Gusty winds ranging between 30 and 50 kmph may also occur in these regions, potentially affecting local travel and outdoor activities.

Rainfall Forecast for Other Regions

The IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh between March 13 and March 16.

In addition, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on March 12 and March 13, according to the IMD bulletin.

What Residents Should Know During Rainy Weather

Choose the Right Footwear

During rainy weather, waterproof or rubber-soled footwear can help prevent slipping on wet roads. Avoid sandals or shoes that easily absorb water, as they may increase the risk of foot infections.

Maintain Clean Surroundings

Health officials warn that stagnant water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Residents should remove standing water near their homes and keep indoor areas dry to prevent mould growth and pest infestations.

Use Mosquito Repellents

To reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue fever and Malaria, applying mosquito repellents and using mosquito nets while sleeping is recommended.

Eat Cooked and Hygienic Food

Doctors advise avoiding raw or uncovered food during humid weather conditions. Freshly cooked meals are safer and help reduce the risk of waterborne infections.

Stay Hydrated

Even if temperatures feel cooler due to rainfall, drinking adequate clean and filtered water throughout the day helps maintain energy levels and prevents dehydration.

Check Weather Updates

Residents are advised to regularly check weather updates from reliable sources such as the IMD before planning travel or outdoor activities, especially during thunderstorms or heavy rainfall.

Outlook for the Week

With cloudy skies, intermittent showers, and thunderstorms expected, residents in Kolkata and surrounding areas should remain alert to changing weather conditions. While most days may see only light rainfall, the Yellow Alert for Sunday indicates a possibility of stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds, making it important to stay updated with the latest forecasts.

ALSO READ: Who Is G Sudhakaran? Kerala Two-Term Minister Quits CPI(M) Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Set To Contest As Independent In A Major Setback For Ruling Government