Who Is G Sudhakaran? Kerala Two-Term Minister Quits CPI(M) Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Set To Contest As Independent In A Major Setback For Ruling Government

In a major political development ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, veteran leader and former minister G. Sudhakaran has quit the CPI(M) and announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from the Ambalappuzha constituency.

The move is being seen as a crucial setback for the ruling CPI(M), particularly in its traditional stronghold of Alappuzha district.

Sudhakaran, a long-time member of the Left party, confirmed on Thursday that he would run independently while maintaining his ideological commitment to communism.

Sudhakaran Announces Independent Run

Addressing the media in Alappuzha, Sudhakaran said he had formally decided to leave the CPI(M) and contest the election independently.

“I will contest as an Independent candidate in Ambalappuzha. At the same time, I have not abandoned Communist ideology and politics. I will not join any other party or seek the support of other parties. I will remain a Communist,” he said.

Sudhakaran also warned that he would respond strongly to personal attacks during the campaign. He said his contest would focus on raising issues such as the criminalisation of politics.

A Major Setback for the Ruling CPI(M)

Sudhakaran’s decision comes at a crucial time when the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala, headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is preparing for the next assembly elections.

Ambalappuzha has traditionally been a Left stronghold, represented in the past by prominent leaders such as V. S. Achuthanandan and Susheela Gopalan. Sudhakaran himself represented the constituency for two consecutive terms from 2006 to 2016.

His independent candidacy could split the Left vote in the constituency and potentially create difficulties for the ruling party in the region.

Sudhakaran’s Rift With Party Leadership

The tension between Sudhakaran and the CPI(M) leadership had been visible for several years. In a Facebook post last week, the veteran leader said he would not renew his party membership, signalling a clear break with the organisation he had been associated with since 1967.

Although the party leadership reportedly tried to pacify him, Sudhakaran remained firm in his decision.

In 2021, the CPI(M) denied him a ticket for the assembly elections, citing its policy of dropping leaders who had served two consecutive terms as MLAs. Later that year, the party publicly censured him for allegedly failing to actively campaign for the party’s candidate in Ambalappuzha.

In 2022, Sudhakaran was removed from the CPI(M) state committee after being part of it for over four decades and was reduced to a branch committee member in Alappuzha.

Sudhakaran’s Political Career and Role in Kerala Government

Born on 1 November 1950, G. Sudhakaran has been a prominent figure in Kerala’s Left politics for decades. He served as a minister in two Left Democratic Front governments.

He was Minister for Cooperation and Coir in the government led by V. S. Achuthanandan between 2006 and 2011, and later served as Public Works Minister in the cabinet of Pinarayi Vijayan from 2016 to 2021.

As Public Works Minister, Sudhakaran played a key role in expanding Kerala’s road and infrastructure network, including the construction and renovation of several highways, bridges, and public infrastructure projects across the state.

He also represented the Ambalappuzha constituency multiple times and built a reputation as a straightforward and outspoken leader with a clean image.

Sudhakaran’s Early Political Activism

Sudhakaran joined the CPI(M) in 1967 and was closely associated with its student movement. He was the founding state president of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the party.

His political life was also marked by personal tragedy. In 1977, his brother Bhuvaneswaran was killed in campus violence at NSS College in Pandalam during clashes between Left student activists and members of the Congress-affiliated student organisation KSU.

Sudhakaran’s Impact on Kerala’s Political Landscape

Sudhakaran’s exit may also have implications for the CPI(M)’s social coalition, particularly among the Ezhava community, which has traditionally formed a significant support base for the party in central and southern Kerala.

Political observers believe that if Sudhakaran actively campaigns against his former party, it could intensify political debate in the run-up to the elections.

However, state minister Saji Cherian downplayed the development, saying Sudhakaran’s departure would not affect the party’s prospects.

“If he wants to contest again, let him do so. His exit will not affect the party,” Cherian said.

Who Is G Sudhakaran?

G. Sudhakaran is a veteran CPI(M) leader, former minister, and five-time legislator from Kerala known for his outspoken political style and anti-corruption stance.

After decades in the party, he has now decided to contest the upcoming assembly elections as an independent candidate, a move that could reshape the political dynamics in Ambalappuzha and pose a challenge for the ruling Left front.

