Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’

Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’

Two college friends found dead in Surat temple washroom after injecting anaesthetic drugs; police say they searched ChatGPT on suicide.

Two college friends found dead in Surat temple washroom. (Photo: X)
Two college friends found dead in Surat temple washroom. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 8, 2026 21:43:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’

In a shocking incident that has left residents of Surat reeling, two young college friends were found dead inside a temple washroom on March 6.

Preliminary investigations suggest the women may have taken their own lives by injecting anaesthetic drugs, with police revealing that they had searched ChatGPT on “how to die.”

The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Roshni Sharad Shirsath and 20-year-old Jyotsna Atul Chaudhary, childhood friends who studied together since primary school. 

You Might Be Interested In

At the time of the incident, one was a first-year B.Com student at Citizen College in Udhna, while the other was pursuing her second-year B.Com at Wadia Women’s College.

Discovery at Swaminarayan Temple Washroom

According to authorities, both women left their homes around 7 am on March 6, telling family members they were heading to college. When they did not return by afternoon, relatives raised the alarm. 

Police traced their scooters to the Atmiya Sanskar Dham Swaminarayan Temple in the Dindoli area, where CCTV footage showed the duo entering a washroom around 7:30 am and not coming out.

The washroom was found locked from the inside, and when family members forced it open, the women were discovered unconscious. They were rushed to nearby hospitals, where doctors declared them dead.

Evidence Recovered at the Scene

Police recovered syringes, bottles suspected to contain anaesthetic drugs, and packets potentially containing poison. 

Mobile phones of both women have been seized and sent for forensic analysis. Assistant Commissioner of Police Nirav Singh Gohil confirmed that searches on ChatGPT revealed queries about suicide methods and drugs that could be used.

“The preliminary findings suggest the women may have injected anaesthetic substances. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem and forensic reports,” Gohil said.

Ongoing Investigation

The Dindoli Police Station has registered two cases of accidental death. Investigators are examining digital evidence, including mobile phone data, while also questioning family members to determine the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. Authorities emphasized that the investigation is at an early stage, and further findings will depend on forensic reports.

This incident has sparked concern among local residents and digital safety experts, highlighting the risks of easy access to online information about self-harm.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Shocker: Man Chops Off Mother-In-Law’s Nose With Scissors In Gruesome Family Feud, Runs Away With It; Brutal Details Emerge

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 9:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ChatGPT suicidegujaratGujarat newshome-hero-pos-11Surat crime newsSurat suicideSurat women death

RELATED News

Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured

‘Getting Hurt’: Vijay Finally Breaks Silence On Cheating Allegations Hours After Wife Sangeetha Files New Divorce Petition, Asks Fans ‘Not To Worry’

Who Was Harwinder Singh Alias ‘Happy’? Punjab Sarpanch With Criminal Past Shot Dead In Daylight At Gym,Third Village Head Killed In Two Months

Bengaluru Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Dies After Consuming Pesticide Following Fight With Husband Over 3-Day-Old Sambhar

West Bengal Yuva Sathi Application Status: When Will ₹1500 Be Credited To Your Bank Account? Step-By-Step Guide To Check If Allowance Is Approved

LATEST NEWS

PV Sindhu Backs Lakshya Sen After Tough All England Open Final Loss, Says ‘It’s Brutal’

Donald Trump’s Big Threat: ‘Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Won’t Last Long Without My Approval’, Warns Tehran To Align With Washington Amid US-Israel Strikes

Pakistan National T20 Cup: Did a 10-Year-Old Really Play in Multan vs Abbottabad Match? Details Inside

Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

Iran-Israel-US Conflict Rages Across Middle East As UAE Reveals Astonishing Numbers Of Ballistic Missiles And Drones Intercepted – Check Details Here

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Creates History, Becomes 2nd Indian To Achieve Huge Feat, Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List In Final

Global Energy Crisis Looming: US-Israel War With Iran Disrupts Oil And LNG Supply From Qatar To Iraq- Here’s What We Know

Who Are Ash Ketchum’s Top 6 Pokemon? A Look At The Powerful Fighters Who Helped Him To Become A World Champion

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson’s Fireworks Break Multiple World Records- Check Deets

Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’
Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’
Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’
Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’

QUICK LINKS