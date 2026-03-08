Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’

In a shocking incident that has left residents of Surat reeling, two young college friends were found dead inside a temple washroom on March 6.

Preliminary investigations suggest the women may have taken their own lives by injecting anaesthetic drugs, with police revealing that they had searched ChatGPT on “how to die.”

The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Roshni Sharad Shirsath and 20-year-old Jyotsna Atul Chaudhary, childhood friends who studied together since primary school.

At the time of the incident, one was a first-year B.Com student at Citizen College in Udhna, while the other was pursuing her second-year B.Com at Wadia Women’s College.

Discovery at Swaminarayan Temple Washroom

According to authorities, both women left their homes around 7 am on March 6, telling family members they were heading to college. When they did not return by afternoon, relatives raised the alarm.

Police traced their scooters to the Atmiya Sanskar Dham Swaminarayan Temple in the Dindoli area, where CCTV footage showed the duo entering a washroom around 7:30 am and not coming out.

The washroom was found locked from the inside, and when family members forced it open, the women were discovered unconscious. They were rushed to nearby hospitals, where doctors declared them dead.

Evidence Recovered at the Scene

Police recovered syringes, bottles suspected to contain anaesthetic drugs, and packets potentially containing poison.

Mobile phones of both women have been seized and sent for forensic analysis. Assistant Commissioner of Police Nirav Singh Gohil confirmed that searches on ChatGPT revealed queries about suicide methods and drugs that could be used.

“The preliminary findings suggest the women may have injected anaesthetic substances. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem and forensic reports,” Gohil said.

Ongoing Investigation

The Dindoli Police Station has registered two cases of accidental death. Investigators are examining digital evidence, including mobile phone data, while also questioning family members to determine the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. Authorities emphasized that the investigation is at an early stage, and further findings will depend on forensic reports.

This incident has sparked concern among local residents and digital safety experts, highlighting the risks of easy access to online information about self-harm.

