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Home > India News > ‘If Didi Had Given The Money, This Would Not Have Happened’: Murder, Rape Accused Of IRS Officer’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Details A Day After Arrest

‘If Didi Had Given The Money, This Would Not Have Happened’: Murder, Rape Accused Of IRS Officer’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Details A Day After Arrest

A shocking rape and murder case in South Delhi’s Amar Colony has emerged, where a former domestic worker allegedly killed an IRS officer’s daughter.

Police arrested a 23-year-old former household employee identified as Rahul Meena (IMAGE: X)
Police arrested a 23-year-old former household employee identified as Rahul Meena (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 23, 2026 17:50:33 IST

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‘If Didi Had Given The Money, This Would Not Have Happened’: Murder, Rape Accused Of IRS Officer’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Details A Day After Arrest

AMAR COLONY MURDER: The gruesome case of the alleged raping and killing of a 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in the Kailash Hills locality in South Delhi is coming out with more shocking details. Her parents, on Wednesday, came back to IIT at about 8 am and found their victim, an IIT graduate, preparing to take the civil services exam.

The victim was a 23-year-old former domestic worker, who was arrested by the police on allegations that he had strangled the victim using a mobile charger cable. The arrest was made from a Dwarka hotel several hours after the crime. 

As police sources quoted in an ANI report, the accused informed the investigators in the case that he had visited the house just to seek some money. He also claimed he raped and killed her, but that it was just an accident.

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In a factual way, the accused confessed to the police that, “If Didi had given the money, this would not have happened,” ANI quoted. The alleged crime has not made the 23-year-old remorseful, according to the police.

Accused arrested and placed in 4 days of police detention

In the meantime, a Delhi court has ordered Rahul Meena to be put under police custody of four days on Thursday. Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran granted the request of the Delhi Police that the accused be given four days of custodial interrogation.

Police added that the custody is important to build the sequence of events, verify digital and forensic evidence, and determine the entire motive of the crime. In the initial questioning, it became apparent that the reason as to why he had raped and murdered and robbed the family could be also revenge or a score that he had against the family because they had allowed him to go, but that we would know it after questioning them thoroughly, an officer told HT.

The officer said that the 55-year-old father of the victim had informed them that the suspect had worked in their house approximately 10 months prior to being fired two months ago due to his tendency of borrowing small amounts of money to the neighbours.

Accused raped another woman in Alwar before murdering IRS officer’s daughter

As police officials who were privy to the details of the case say, the Delhi cops discovered about the other alleged rape when they arrived at Alwar to arrest him. Authorities declared that Meena had travelled through a hired van to Delhi over night and then arrived at the house directly.

A team of police that reached Alwar in the morning on Wednesday was told that a woman, the wife of one of the acquaintances of Meena had reported to the police towards the end of the evening on Tuesday that he had raped her on Tuesday night.

ALSO READ: IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Delhi Court Grants 4-Day Police Custody Of Accused Rahul Meena To Aid Probe And Evidence Collection

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Tags: amar colony murderhome-hero-pos-1IRS officerlatest crime newsRahul Meena

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‘If Didi Had Given The Money, This Would Not Have Happened’: Murder, Rape Accused Of IRS Officer’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Details A Day After Arrest

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‘If Didi Had Given The Money, This Would Not Have Happened’: Murder, Rape Accused Of IRS Officer’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Details A Day After Arrest

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‘If Didi Had Given The Money, This Would Not Have Happened’: Murder, Rape Accused Of IRS Officer’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Details A Day After Arrest
‘If Didi Had Given The Money, This Would Not Have Happened’: Murder, Rape Accused Of IRS Officer’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Details A Day After Arrest
‘If Didi Had Given The Money, This Would Not Have Happened’: Murder, Rape Accused Of IRS Officer’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Details A Day After Arrest
‘If Didi Had Given The Money, This Would Not Have Happened’: Murder, Rape Accused Of IRS Officer’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Details A Day After Arrest

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