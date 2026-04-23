How India Lost Its Daughter: Remorseless Accused Used Fake Call To Dodge Suspicion, Sent To 4 Day Custody

The Saket Court on Thursday remanded Rahul Meena, the accused in the rape and murder of an IRS officer’s daughter, to four days of police custody, allowing Delhi Police to continue their investigation. He was produced before the court the same day, where custody was requested for further interrogation.

22-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Murdered in South Delhi

India mourns the loss of a 22-year-old civil services aspirant, the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service officer, who was brutally murdered in South Delhi’s Kailash Hills. She was preparing to appear for her first UPSC examination, carrying dreams of serving the nation.

Living a disciplined and focused life, the young computer engineer from IIT Delhi, an institution where only a limited number of female students secure admission had dedicated herself entirely to her preparation. Determined to create an environment conducive to intense study, she decided to have her study space separated from the main family floor.

Terrace Study Room Created for Focused Civil Services Preparation

Her study room was a single unit on the terrace, a decision the family took nearly two years ago after she resolved to prepare seriously for the civil services examination. The quiet, isolated setting was meant to help her concentrate on long hours of study and maintain a strict routine.

Officers who visited the crime scene later described her room as an ideal workspace for any civil services aspirant. Every corner of the room reflected discipline and determination it was filled with books, study material, notes, and carefully planned schedules.

Police sources revealed that the accused displayed an unusually calm demeanour after his arrest and showed no visible remorse. According to sources, during questioning, the accused repeatedly claimed that he had gone to the house only to take money and said that “it just happened.” Investigators noted that he appeared completely normal while responding to questions.

Accused Claimed Crime Could Have Been Avoided

Sources further said that during interrogation, the accused kept insisting that “if Didi had given the money, this would not have happened.” He reportedly showed no signs of regret and answered questions in a composed and matter-of-fact manner.

In another set of revelations shared by police sources, the accused stated that the family treated him very well and paid him a monthly salary of Rs 20,000, and also gave him bonuses.

Investigators said the accused, who worked as a domestic help and was trusted by the family, gained entry into the house by falsely claiming that *aunty ne bulaya tha for money*.

Sources said that during the attack, the accused first attempted to strangulate the victim. After she fell unconscious, her clothes were found disturbed, and sexual assault is suspected to have taken place at that stage.

Victim Brutally Killed With Heavy Object

The accused then allegedly struck the victim at least three times with a heavy object, killing her in a particularly brutal manner. Blood stains were found across multiple areas of the house, indicating the intensity of the assault, sources said.

Investigators further revealed that the accused dragged the victim’s hand to use her finger to unlock the digital lock, leaving blood traces on it. When that failed, he used a screwdriver to break open another lock.

Police sources have also reconstructed the final moments before the crime, stating that the victim was allegedly confronted inside her room when the accused demanded money. An argument reportedly escalated after she refused, following which she was allegedly attacked. Sources said she was later found unconscious, and sexual assault is suspected to have taken place during the incident.

According to investigators, the accused then allegedly inflicted fatal injuries using a heavy object, leaving multiple bloodstains across the house. He is also suspected to have attempted to unlock security systems using the victim’s fingerprint and later forced entry into another section of the house using a tool, before fleeing with cash and valuables.

Fake Phone Call Used to Avoid Suspicion

Sources further revealed that the accused allegedly used a fake phone call as a tactic to avoid suspicion immediately after committing the crime),

According to investigators, the accused had switched off his mobile phone and, after stepping out of the building, but pretended to be speaking to someone while heading towards Palam railway station. During interrogation, he admitted that the act was deliberate and aimed at misleading anyone who might notice his behaviour, sources said.

Sources further said that the accused had pre-planned the robbery days in advance and had taken several measures to prevent being traced. He allegedly sold three mobile phones, including his own and those of his family members, to eliminate digital footprints.

Police also revealed that after the incident, the accused used part of the stolen money in online betting and had planned to flee to his native village with the remaining amount.

Accused Missed Train, Took Auto to Hide

Investigators said the accused reached Palam railway station to board a train but missed it. He then hired an auto-rickshaw and asked the driver to take him to any nearby hotel to avoid being tracked.

The sequence of actions, including the use of a fake phone call and disposal of mobile devices, is being seen as a calculated attempt to evade detection.

Further investigation is underway as forensic teams continue to examine evidence and reconstruct the full sequence of events.

The victim was found unconscious by her father and declared dead at a hospital shortly after being rushed for treatment. A case has been registered under sections of rape, murder, and robbery.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Delhi Court Grants 4-Day Police Custody Of Accused Rahul Meena To Aid Probe And Evidence Collection