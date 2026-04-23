IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Delhi Court Grants 4-Day Police Custody Of Accused Rahul Meena To Aid Probe And Evidence Collection

A Delhi court has granted four days’ police custody of Rahul Meena, the accused in the alleged rape and murder of an IRS officer’s daughter. He was produced before the Saket court on Thursday, a day after being arrested from a hotel in Dwarka.

An FIR in the case has been registered at Amar Colony police station.

IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Police Seek Custody For Evidence Collection

Investigators told the court they need custody to recover the accused’s mobile phone, verify his movements, and examine whether others were involved. Police also informed the court that some cash and jewellery have already been recovered during the probe.

The court, presided over by Judicial Magistrate First Class Deepika Thakran, approved the request after hearing both sides.

IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Questioned In Court

During the hearing, the judge briefly interacted with Rahul Meena. When asked why he entered the house, he said he had gone there for money. On being questioned about the crime, he reportedly said it was his mistake and did not elaborate further.

The court also asked about injury marks noted in the medical report. The accused claimed he sustained them while passing through fields and from contact with fibre.

IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Defence Opposes Remand

The legal aid defence counsel opposed the police plea, arguing that the case is sensitive and that investigators have already acted swiftly. The counsel said extended custody was unnecessary and that key recoveries, including the mobile phone, could be made within a shorter period.

Police, however, maintained that more time was needed to trace the route taken by the accused and to gather further evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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