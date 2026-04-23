Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Girl, 2 Men Caught Having Sex In Speeding Ambulance, Chattarpur Passersby Blast Them For Obscenity | WATCH Viral Video

A disturbing incident has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, where a girl and two men were allegedly found having sex inside a speeding ambulance. The episode, captured on video, has sparked anger among locals and raised serious questions about misuse of emergency vehicles.

Ambulance Chased For Kilometres

According to information circulating with the viral clip, passersby noticed suspicious activity inside the ambulance through its window and began chasing. The vehicle was reportedly chased for nearly five kilometres before being stopped. Upon opening it, people found the three individuals inside, allegedly engaged in sexual activity.

Viral Sex Video Sparks Public Anger

The video quickly spread on social media, drawing sharp reactions. Many users condemned the act, calling it inappropriate and irresponsible, especially in a vehicle meant for medical emergencies. Some even referred to the ambulance as a “moving OYO,” reflecting the scale of outrage online.

A couple was caught doing sax-sux in an ambulance in Madhya Pradesh. Locals had to chase the ambulance for few kms before driver stopped. Is Ambulance cheaper than hotel room nowadays??? pic.twitter.com/nn6Nxp21uY — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 23, 2026

Questions Over Misuse Of Emergency Services

The incident has triggered a wider debate on accountability and monitoring of emergency services. Residents have questioned how such an act could take place in an ambulance without oversight.

Authorities are expected to take note of the matter and investigate the circumstances under which the vehicle was being used. Further details are awaited.

READ MORE: Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway