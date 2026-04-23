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Home > Regionals News > Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway

Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway

Chhattisgarh: A shocking incident has emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, where a 58-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and was later seen moving through the village carrying her severed head. Police said the crime took place on Wednesday evening in Bundeli village under the Rajgamar police outpost.

Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway (Photo Credits: AI Generated)
Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway (Photo Credits: AI Generated)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 23, 2026 12:59:01 IST

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Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway

Chhattisgarh: A shocking incident has emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, where a 58-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and was later seen moving through the village carrying her severed head. Police said the crime took place on Wednesday evening in Bundeli village under the Rajgamar police outpost.

The accused, identified as Salik Ram Yadav, worked as a watchman at a poultry farm in the area.

Brutal Attack After Domestic Dispute

According to police, the man allegedly attacked his 50-year-old wife with a sharp meat-cutting weapon following an argument at home. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. The assault proved fatal, and the woman died on the spot.

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Walked to Police Outpost After Incident

In a disturbing turn, the accused was seen walking around the village holding the severed head in one hand and the weapon in the other. He later placed both in a plastic bag, left the body behind, and went to the Rajgamar police outpost.

During initial questioning, he allegedly told police that frequent fights with his wife, who suspected his character, led to the attack.

Accused Arrested, Probe On

The couple, originally from Ajgarbahar Haldimada village, had been working at the poultry farm for the past three years and have four children. Police have arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: What Kind Of Stupidity Is This’: Mumbai Woman Faces Backlash For Throwing Garbage And Abusing People On The Road During BJP Minister’s Mahila Sammaan Rally | WATCH

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Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway

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Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway
Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway
Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway
Chhattisgarh Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Beheads Wife In Korba Village, Roams Carrying Her Severed Head; Investigation Underway

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