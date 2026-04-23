Who Is Rahul Meena? Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case, Involved In Another Rape In Rajasthan Hours Before Delhi Crime

Who Is Rahul Meena: The case of rape and murder of a 22 year old woman in Kailash Hills, south Delhi, has taken a chilling dimension as the police identified the prime suspect to be the 23 year old Rahul Meena. Meena allegedly committed another rape in Alwar, Rajasthan, a few hours prior to the Delhi crime, and this casts intense doubt on the chronology of the events and his movement within states. Police also believe that his supposed addiction to online gambling and accumulating financial strain may have contributed to pushing him to robbery which culminated into the gruesome attack.

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Who Is Rahul Meena: According to HT report, Meena was travelling the van overnight in Rajasthan to Delhi and arrived at the house of the victim early in the morning on Wednesday. Alwar police reportedly received a complaint about 10 PM on Tuesday before reaching Delhi, where a woman claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Meena when her husband was away. The complainant claimed that the accused was familiar to her husband on gambling related grounds.

Rahul Meena: Involved In Another Rape In Rajasthan Hours Before Delhi Crime

Who Is Rahul Meena: Officials assume that Meena went away from Alwar soon after the complaint had been made and went on his way to the capital, even selling one of his cell phones to finance the trip. According to the police, Meena broke into the Kailash Hills home about 6:39 am and stayed inside for almost 40 minutes. In the process, he is believed to have raped and strangled the 22 year old victim and walked away with the money and valuables in a backpack. CCTV recordings allegedly depict him inside the area at approximately 6:30 am and going out of the house at approximately 7:15 am having changed his clothes. Researchers also question that personal resentment due to not being employed by the family of the victim may have played a role in the crime.

What Was Rahul Meena’s Motive?

Who Is Rahul Meena: The father of the victim is a civil servant and informed the police that Meena had been employed as domestic help by the family almost 10 months prior to being fired two months ago on account of financial misconducts, such as borrowing money from neighbours. The house was said to have a multi layered security system, but law enforcement officers claim that Meena was familiar with the way the family lived and knew of a secret smart key that domestic workers used. The police are still questioning him to determine the motive, verify that he was in Rajasthan and Delhi and whether the crimes are connected in a larger chain of robbery, addiction, and potential revenge.

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