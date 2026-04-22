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Home > India News > Delhi Murder Horror: 22-Year-Old IRS Officer’s Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Amar Colony, Former Domestic Worker Suspected After CCTV Reveals Shocking Clue

Delhi Murder Horror: 22-Year-Old IRS Officer’s Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Amar Colony, Former Domestic Worker Suspected After CCTV Reveals Shocking Clue

A 22-year-old UPSC aspirant was found dead in South-East Delhi’s Amar Colony, with suspected strangulation and possible assault.

Police said the woman was alone at home when the crime occurred (IMAGE: X)
Police said the woman was alone at home when the crime occurred (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 22, 2026 14:56:42 IST

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Delhi Murder Horror: 22-Year-Old IRS Officer’s Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Amar Colony, Former Domestic Worker Suspected After CCTV Reveals Shocking Clue

DELHI MURDER CASE: A 22-year-old woman was found dead in her home in South-East Delhi’s Amar Colony early Wednesday. Her father works as a senior officer in the Income Tax Department. When police arrived, it looked like she’d been sexually assaulted and strangled, probably with a mobile phone charging cable. She was home alone. The parents had gone to the gym. Police and forensic teams are combing through the scene for clues.

22-Year-Old Woman Strangled at Home, Police Hunt Rajasthan-Based Suspect Seen in CCTV Footage

Right now, they think a former domestic worker, fired about six weeks ago, might be involved. This guy showed up on CCTV footage from a camera nearby just after 6:00 am that morning. The police think he waited outside and then slipped in right after the parents left.

The woman was an engineering graduate, busy prepping for the UPSC civil services exam. She seems to have been targeted during the brief time the house was empty.

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UPSC Aspirant Killed While Alone at Home

It has been mentioned that the accused might have intentionally decided to do it at this time because other staff members of the house do not come to work until later in the day. The apprehended Rajasthan-based accused is on the run. Several police units have been tasked to track him down, and CCTV footage of the neighbouring areas is being studied to trace his route.

Early forensic examination indicates that it was strangled with a wire, which is believed to have been a mobile charging cable that was found on the scene. Although there have been signs that there was sexual assault, it has not yet been confirmed, awaiting reports of medical examinations.

Police have eliminated the possibility of a big robbery, but are checking on whether things have been stolen. The intentions of the crime are being investigated.

Brutal Delhi Murder Case: Who was the former house help? 

It was also reported that the accused had served at the house circa seven to eight months prior to his dismissal. His dismissal was due to consistent complaints by a local shopkeeper with financial disagreements such as him purportedly extending credit to the customers under the pretext that the employer would pay the credit. An investigation has been registered and investigations are being carried out to determine the course of events and arrest the accused.

MUST READ: Mumbai Viral Video: Woman Loses Cool At BJP Minister Over Blocking Traffic For Rally, Screams At Police Officers: ‘Get Out Of Here’

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Delhi Murder Horror: 22-Year-Old IRS Officer’s Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Amar Colony, Former Domestic Worker Suspected After CCTV Reveals Shocking Clue

Delhi Murder Horror: 22-Year-Old IRS Officer’s Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Amar Colony, Former Domestic Worker Suspected After CCTV Reveals Shocking Clue

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Delhi Murder Horror: 22-Year-Old IRS Officer’s Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Amar Colony, Former Domestic Worker Suspected After CCTV Reveals Shocking Clue
Delhi Murder Horror: 22-Year-Old IRS Officer’s Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Amar Colony, Former Domestic Worker Suspected After CCTV Reveals Shocking Clue
Delhi Murder Horror: 22-Year-Old IRS Officer’s Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Amar Colony, Former Domestic Worker Suspected After CCTV Reveals Shocking Clue
Delhi Murder Horror: 22-Year-Old IRS Officer’s Daughter Sexually Assaulted, Strangled To Death In Amar Colony, Former Domestic Worker Suspected After CCTV Reveals Shocking Clue

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