Mumbai Viral Video: Woman Loses Cool At BJP Minister Over Blocking Traffic For Rally, Screams At Police Officers: ‘Get Out Of Here’

MAHARASHTRA VIRAL VIDEO: A frustrated commuter had enough and confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan and the police after a political rally brought Mumbai’s Worli area to a grinding halt on Tuesday, April 22. The chaos started when the ruling BJP, as part of the Mahayuti alliance, organised a protest march and clogged up the streets. This woman just needed to pick up her child from school, but the traffic left her stranded for hours. Finally, fed up, she got out of her car, marched right into the thick of the rally, and started arguing with Minister Girish Mahajan.

Angry Commuter Confronts Minister Girish Mahajan at BJP Rally

She didn’t hold back, calling out the organizers for blocking roads and making life hell for everyone stuck in traffic. She demanded the crowd clear out.

“Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam,” she snapped, wondering aloud why they couldn’t hold the rally at the empty open ground nearby.

During a public address on women’s reservation in Mumbai, Minister Girish Mahajan was unexpectedly confronted by a woman frustrated over a traffic jam. #Mumbai #GirishMahajan #ViralVideo #TrafficJam #NewsX pic.twitter.com/iVoh0fJGna — NewsX World (@NewsX) April 22, 2026

Woman Challenges Police Officers Over Road Block During Political Rally

When Mahajan tried to calm her down, she stood her ground. “Did you not understand? What’s wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting.” She pointed at the open space again and pressed her point, “There is empty ground there.”

The commuter was furious at the Mumbai Police. When officers stepped in, she demanded to speak with higher-ups and refused to talk any further. Police eventually took her aside and tried to listen to what she had to say.

Someone caught the whole thing on video, and it didn’t take long for it to spread across the internet. The BJP faced a wave of criticism after the clip went viral.

Their protest focused on the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress and its partners. The issue? The failure of the Women’s Reservation Bill meant to push 33% seats for women in legislatures—which didn’t get enough support in the Lok Sabha. Harshwardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra Congress president, posted the video online. He called out the ruling party, saying their campaign for women’s reservation actually showed their “real face.”

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