Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery

Shivratan Agarwal, the founder and Chairman-Managing Director (CMD) of Bikaji Foods Intenrational passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday, April 23, 2026. He passed away at a hospital in Chennai. He had been in Chennai for approximately 10 days while his wife recovered from ehart bypass surgery. Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences on his X account descrbing the news “deeply saddening.”

He wrote, “The news of the sudden passing of renowned industrialist and Bikaji CMD, Mr. Shivratan Agarwal, is deeply saddening. The passing of Mr. Agarwal, who brought Bikaner’s Bhujia to national and international fame through the Bikaji brand, is an irreparable loss. May God grant peace to the departed soul and grant his family strength in this grief.”

Bikaji Bhujia Founder Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death

According to reports, Bikaji Founder Shivratan Agarwal passed away due to a heart attack. The 74-year-old complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Tamil Nadu’s capital. In Chennai Hospital he breathed his last.

His wife had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery and doctors had advised rest due to which he had been staying in chennai.

Who is Bikaji Bhujia Founder Shivratan Agarwal?

According to a regulatory filing made by the company to stock exchanges on April 23, Agarwal served as the Chairman and Whole-Time Director and played a crucial role in building Bikaji into a leading name in traditional snacks and sweets, expanding its reach across India and global markets.

The leadership team and employees of Bikaji expressed deep condolences and said they remain committed to carrying forward his vision and entrepreneurial legacy. As per corporate governance norms, the company confirmed that following his passing, Agarwal will no longer be part of the promoter and promoter group.

In its statement, the company added that it is focused on maintaining stability and ensuring long-term growth during this transition, while continuing to follow the values and principles set by its founder.

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