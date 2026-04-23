Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery

Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery

Shivratan Agarwal, the founder and Chairman-Managing Director (CMD) of Bikaji Foods Intenrational passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74. Photo: X
Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 23, 2026 14:05:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery

Shivratan Agarwal, the founder and Chairman-Managing Director (CMD) of Bikaji Foods Intenrational passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday, April 23, 2026. He passed away at a hospital in Chennai. He had been in Chennai for approximately 10 days while his wife recovered from ehart bypass surgery. Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences on his X account descrbing the news “deeply saddening.” 

He wrote, “The news of the sudden passing of renowned industrialist and Bikaji CMD, Mr. Shivratan Agarwal, is deeply saddening. The passing of Mr. Agarwal, who brought Bikaner’s Bhujia to national and international fame through the Bikaji brand, is an irreparable loss. May God grant peace to the departed soul and grant his family strength in this grief.” 

Bikaji Bhujia Founder Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death

According to reports, Bikaji Founder Shivratan Agarwal passed away due to a heart attack. The 74-year-old complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital in Tamil Nadu’s capital. In Chennai Hospital he breathed his last. 

His wife had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery and doctors had advised rest due to which he had been staying in chennai. 

Who is Bikaji Bhujia Founder Shivratan Agarwal? 

According to a regulatory filing made by the company to stock exchanges on April 23, Agarwal served as the Chairman and Whole-Time Director and played a crucial role in building Bikaji into a leading name in traditional snacks and sweets, expanding its reach across India and global markets.

The leadership team and employees of Bikaji expressed deep condolences and said they remain committed to carrying forward his vision and entrepreneurial legacy. As per corporate governance norms, the company confirmed that following his passing, Agarwal will no longer be part of the promoter and promoter group.

In its statement, the company added that it is focused on maintaining stability and ensuring long-term growth during this transition, while continuing to follow the values and principles set by its founder.

Also Read: ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Documentary Faces Ban Demand By Punjab Police Ahead Of OTT Debut, Raising Questions Over Crime Glorification  

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bikaji founder deadbikaji namkeenis Shivratan Agarwal deadShivratan Agarwal deadShivratan Agarwal diesShivratan Agarwal net worthwho is bikaji founderwho is Shivratan Agarwal

RELATED News

West Bengal Exit Polls: When Will Exit Polls Be Announced? Know The Exact Date, Time And Election Commission Rules

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When Will Exit Polls Be Announced? Know The Exact Date, Time And Election Commission Rules

Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’

Is India Buying 40 Sukhoi Su-57 Jets From Russia Amid AMCA Delay? New Report Make Big Claims

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time

LATEST NEWS

West Bengal Elections 2026: Wild Elephant Storms Jhargram Poll Booth During Voting, Shocking Voters As Dramatic Moment Is Caught On Video

Aashiqui 2 Re-Release Date: Shraddha Kapoor Wants To Watch Film Again On Big Screen, Deets Inside

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

What Is He Jian? China Teases Nuclear Aircraft Carrier, Shares Video On PLA Founding Anniversary | WATCH

‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Date, Direct Link, Steps To Check Result

Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH

NSE IPO Update: Sebi Panel Clears ₹1,800 Crore Settlement — What’s Next For India’s Biggest Stock Exchange Listing?

Simon Doull Names Best IPL Finisher — Ignores IPL 2026 Stars MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya

Graveyard Dating Trend: Why Is Gen Z Ditching Cafes For Cemeteries? Reason Behind Viral Romance Shift

Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery
Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery
Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery
Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery

QUICK LINKS