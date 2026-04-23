‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Documentary Faces Ban Demand By Punjab Police Ahead Of OTT Debut, Raising Questions Over Crime Glorification

Punjab Police have formally approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) seeking a ban on public access to the upcoming documentary series ‘Lawrence of Punjab’, which is slated for release on April 27 on OTT platform ZEE5. The move has sparked a fresh debate around crime-based content and its potential impact on society, particularly younger audiences.

Concerns Over Glorification of Organised Crime

In an official communication sent by Special Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), V. Neeraja, the state police raised serious concerns about the documentary’s content. The series reportedly traces the life and criminal trajectory of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, featuring dramatised portrayals alongside real-life references to major crimes. These include the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and other violent incidents linked to organised crime networks.

According to the letter, authorities fear that the documentary may “glorify and simplify organised crime,” potentially influencing young viewers by normalising or romanticising criminal behaviour. Officials believe such portrayals could distort public perception and create a dangerous narrative around crime, especially when presented in an engaging, cinematic format. The concern is not just about storytelling, but about the broader social implications of such content reaching a wide audience.

Legal Grounds and Broader Implications

The Punjab Police have invoked Section 69A(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with provisions under the IT (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009, to support their request. They have specifically urged authorities to direct ZEE5 to halt the streaming of the documentary and remove its trailer from global access.

The communication also references prior observations by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of interviews of Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly recorded inside jail premises. The court had earlier noted that such content could promote criminal activity and negatively impact ongoing legal proceedings, directing authorities to ensure similar material is taken down from digital platforms.

Officials further emphasised that internet-based content has a far wider reach due to its audio-visual nature, making it more influential and easily accessible, particularly among impressionable audiences. This amplifies the potential risks associated with content that may appear to sensationalise crime.

The development comes amid increasing scrutiny of crime-focused narratives on OTT platforms, with critics arguing that some productions blur the line between documentation and glorification. As of now, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has not issued an official response to Punjab Police’s request.

All Inputs From ANI.

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