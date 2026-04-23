India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 Expected Soon at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Check Date, PDF Link, Steps to Download

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026: The India Post is to release the 3rd merit list for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 soon. Candidates who didn’t make it to the first 2 merit lists are waiting to see the next merit list, which will be posted on the official portal. The GDS recruitment campaign will fill over 28,000 vacancies all over India, and the third merit list will fill the remaining posts.

When will India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 be released

The India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 is expected to be announced by the end of April or early May. From past years, the next merit list is announced within 10 to 12 days of document verification of the previous merit list. Since document verification of the second merit list is expected to be completed on April 27, the government may release the third list by April 30, 2026.

Where to check GDS 3rd Merit List 2026

Access the merit list on the official portal, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The merit list will be posted in PDF format, and candidates will have to download the file for their state or postal circle.

How to download India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026

Follow these steps to download India. Post GDS merit list:

Open the official India Post GDS portal

Click on the selection list or merit list.

Choose your state or postal circle.

Download the PDF file.

Search for your name or registration number in the list.

Candidates don’t need login credentials to view the merit list.

How is India Post GDS merit list prepared

The GDS merit list is made with the marks obtained in the Class 10 examination, which is considered to prepare the GDS merit list. The process of selection is completely automated. Marks are converted into percentages up to four decimal places. Since there is no written examination for GDS recruitment, marks obtained in Class 10 become the only factor for selection.

What is the purpose of GDS 3rd merit list 2026

The third merit list is published to fill the remaining vacancies. Vacancies may arise when selected candidates refuse to join or fail to complete their document verification process. This provides another chance to candidates who were not selected in the first two merit lists.

What details are mentioned in GDS merit list PDF

A merit list PDF usually contains the following details: Name of the candidate Registration number, postal circle and division post name. Candidates are required to check all the details carefully after downloading the list.

What should candidates do after selection in GDS merit list

Candidates who are selected in the third merit list need to complete the document verification process at the respective divisional offices. They need to bring original documents along with photocopies for verification. If they fail to complete the process within the given time slot, their candidature may be cancelled.