BMW Introduces New 7 Series: New Digital Interface, Screen-Heavy Cabin, And Enhanced Electric Range—Check All Details Inside

BMW 7 Series Interior and Cabin Update

The key updates of the new BMW 7 series is in interior. The company has redesigned the dashboard around a new “Panoramic Vision” system. It projects key information across the base of the windshield instead of using a traditional instrumental cluster.

Other than this, the premium sedan gets a 17.9-inch central touchscreen and a 14.6-inch passenger display, which shifts most controls into digital interfaces. The company has removed the usual rotary iDrive controller has been removed, showing a clear move toward touch-based interaction.

For the rear passengers, the sedan continues with a large 31.3-inch Theatre Screen, designed for entertainment and video streaming which turns the rear cabin into more of a lounge setup which is increasingly where rear-seat comfort matters more than driving.

BMW 7 Series Design and Exterior Update

In terms of exterior and design, the updated version keeps its large grille and split headlamp layout but now features a cleaner front profile and revised lighting elements.

At the rear profile, the taillamps are longer and extend closer to the centre, giving the car a wider visual stance. The company is also offering more than 500 colour combinations consisting of two-tone finishes that involve a detailed multi-step paint process.

The company has added new larger wheels of up to 22-inches which is a first for the model and adds to the overall road presence.

BMW 7 Series Engine and Powertrain

The new updated BMW 7 series consist of multiple powertrain options including petrol, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric version. The electric BMW i7 now gives a claimed range of 727Km, which is an increase of about 73 miles over the previous version.

Power outputs vary across variants, with the entry electric version generating around 455 hp while higher variants go significantly beyond that; the charging has also enhanced with up to 250 kW fast charging enabling a 10-80 per cent charge in about 28 minutes.

The updated BMW 7 series is now not just limited to luxury in the traditional sense. The sedan is moving towards a mix of digital experience, electric efficiency, and rear-seat comfort which is where most real-world usage in this segment happens. Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs

