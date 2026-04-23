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Home > Tech and Auto News > BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs

BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs

BMW F 450 GS India (Image: X)
BMW F 450 GS India (Image: X)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 23, 2026 12:55:27 IST

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BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs

BMW has launched its latest entry-level adventure motorbike in India, the BMW F 450 GS. The motorbike is positioned as a premium alternative in the segment. The twin-cylinder GS combines everyday usability with genuine off-road capability, while introducing a more refined and feature-rich package than its predecessor. 

(This is a developing story)

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BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs

BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs

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BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs

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BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs
BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs
BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs
BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs

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