BMW F 450 GS Debuts In India: 420cc Twin Engine, Off-Road Capability, And Premium Features—Check Price And All Specs

BMW has launched its latest entry-level adventure motorbike in India, the BMW F 450 GS. The motorbike is positioned as a premium alternative in the segment. The twin-cylinder GS combines everyday usability with genuine off-road capability, while introducing a more refined and feature-rich package than its predecessor.
(This is a developing story)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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