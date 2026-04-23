Atal Pension Yojana Crosses 9 Crore Enrolments: Will Pension Limit Be Raised To ₹10,000? Eligibility, Benefits And How To Apply

Atal Pension Yojana Update: India’s predominant social safety net, the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has hit a significant milestone of over 90 million enrollees according to the Union Government. The increase in enrolments points to increasing awareness and need for retirement security among workers in the unorganised sector.

Managed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), APY has also seen its highest ever annual growth in total subscribers with over 1.35 crore (13.5 million) people joining in FY26 alone.

Is Government considering to raise the pension cap of APY to ₹10,000?

In a significant development, the government is considering increasing the maximum assured pension under APY from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per month, as reported by Mint.

The discussion encompasses goals to:

Mitigate the effects of inflation and cost of living increases

Improve the overall attractiveness of APY for new subscribers

Reduce attrition rates of existing subscribers.

The ₹5,000 per month maximum benefit is considered inadequate, by many, due to the increasing costs of living in the long term.

Atal Pension Yojana crosses 9 crore enrolments as the government explores a possible increase in the monthly pension ceiling from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 to strengthen long-term retirement security amid rising costs. (AI Generate Graphic)

What is Atal Pension Yojana?

Launched in May 2015, Atal Pension Yojana (APY), is an individual, contributory pension program intended primarily for unorganised sector employees who do not have access to a traditional retirement plan. APY provides a fixed monthly payment after the age of 60 years, establishing a basic income source for retirees.

What benefits Atal Pension Yojana (APY) Offer?

Receipt of an assured monthly pension between ₹1,000-₹5,000 per month (subject to the level of contributions made) to retirees;

Upon retirement, spouses will continue to receive the same monthly pension as their deceased spouse retiree (APY);

Upon the death of both subscribers, the accumulated annuity value will be paid to the nominee. If the amendments are approved, those who choose to make higher level of contributions may receive a maximum pension of up to ₹10,000.

Who is Eligible For Atal Pension Yojana (APY)?

You must be an Indian citizen.

You must be between the ages of 18 and 40.

You cannot have an income taxation liability at the time of enrollment (per regulations starting October 1, 2022).

How To Enroll In Atal Pension Yojana (APY)?

Joining the Atal Pension Yojana is easy:

1. Visit a bank (public/private) or a post office (post offices also offer saving accounts) to open an account, make sure you have existing savings.

2. Fill out the registration form for the APY

3. Specify how much you want in monthly pension benefit

4. Set up auto debit for the monthly, quarterly, or half-year contribution to your APY account

Cohorts of the above institutions provide access for you to enroll in the APY.

Why Consider the Increase of the Pension Amount

As inflation and the cost of living continue to increase; it is not likely that a monthly pension of ₹5,000 will have purchasing power sufficient to meet monthly living expenses in the years to come.

Currently under consideration is increasing the monthly pension amount offered through the Atal Pension Yojana, from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for the purpose of providing more financial security to the subscribers over the long term, to encourage subscribers to contribute more to their APY accounts and to allow the Atal Pension Yojana to reach beyond its basic coverage.

Long-Term Savings & Tax Deductible Contributions

Tax Deductible Contributions made to Annuity Plans (APYs) qualify for Tax Benefits under the Income Tax Act Section 80CCD, affording two forms of Tax Benefit (“Tax Benefits”) – one being Tax Payments are paid out during your career; secondly, secured pension income will be received post-retirement.

The continuation of the Atal Pension Yojna (APY) Programme (to FY31) was approved by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and includes ongoing Government support for APY public awareness and outreach initiatives, as well as additional initiatives to assist the ongoing Government recognition of APY’s financial viability.

Looking Ahead

Enrolling over 9 Crore in APYs illustrates the APY growth efforts; however, more importantly, it illustrates that APY must achieve better investment returns and retention issues. Doubling the APY Pension limit will make APY even more appealing to individuals wishing to save for a secure retirement.

Individuals not participating in any formal pension system have continued to find APY to be one of the easiest methods available to create an income stream for their future financial needs.

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