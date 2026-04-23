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Home > World News > ‘Hellhole, Drop A Baby Get Citizenship’: Trump Shares Racist Letter Targeting India, China, Calls Migrants ‘Gangsters With Laptops’

‘Hellhole, Drop A Baby Get Citizenship’: Trump Shares Racist Letter Targeting India, China, Calls Migrants ‘Gangsters With Laptops’

US President Donald Trump has sparked outrage after sharing a controversial letter by radio host Michael Savage with racist overtones. The letter labels India, Chin

Donald Trump reposts Michael Savage’s controversial letter calling India a ‘hellhole’. Photos: X.
Donald Trump reposts Michael Savage’s controversial letter calling India a ‘hellhole’. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: April 23, 2026 12:22:24 IST

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‘Hellhole, Drop A Baby Get Citizenship’: Trump Shares Racist Letter Targeting India, China, Calls Migrants ‘Gangsters With Laptops’

President Donald Trump on Thursday shared a letter written by US radio host Michael Savage. The letter having racist overtones, refers India, China and other like-minded countries as ‘hellholes’. Savage calls for radical changes in the birthright citizenship law in the country. While referring to India and China, he writes that people from two Asian countries come to US to “drop a baby in the ninth month”, and the law turns them into “instant” US citizens. The latter calls migrants from India and China ‘gangster with laptops’ who have “stepped on our flag”.

Trump reposted the letter on his Truth Social profile. He share the letter a day after he claimed that no country in the world” offers birthright citizenship other than US.

Donald Trump Calls China, India ‘Hellhole’

Savage criticized the automatic citizenship to non-citizens and born in US. While criticizing the US Supreme Court arguments on the birthright citizenship he called for a national referendum instead of leaving it to the courts.

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“A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India, or some other hellhole on the planet,” Savage writes in the letter.

‘Birth Tourism, Welfare Abuse’: Michael Savage Targets US Constitution

Calling the current birthright citizenship system exploitative through ‘birth tourism’ and welfare abuse, Savage claims that the US Constitution is outdated in the context of modern migration.

“The Constitution was written before air travel, needless to say before television, before the internet, before radio, and you could say, how relevant are some of these arguments when people are coming here by airplane in the ninth month of their pregnancy,” Savage writes in the letter. 

Reacting to the letter, Christopher Clary, Associate Professor of Political Science, University at Albany said New Delhi should ask US envoy in India Sergio Gor if President Trump agrees with the letter.

“The Indian Ministry of External Affairs would be well within its rights to call Amb. Gor in and ask if the US President agrees with the posted letter that India is a “hellhole” (p.1) or that India is attempting through migrants to turn the US into its “colony”,” Clary wrote on X.

Also Read: What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained

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Tags: donald trumpdonald trump chinadonald trump indiaDonald Trump letterdonald trump truth socialhome-hero-pos-3micheal savageus birthright citizenshipWorld news

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‘Hellhole, Drop A Baby Get Citizenship’: Trump Shares Racist Letter Targeting India, China, Calls Migrants ‘Gangsters With Laptops’

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‘Hellhole, Drop A Baby Get Citizenship’: Trump Shares Racist Letter Targeting India, China, Calls Migrants ‘Gangsters With Laptops’

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‘Hellhole, Drop A Baby Get Citizenship’: Trump Shares Racist Letter Targeting India, China, Calls Migrants ‘Gangsters With Laptops’
‘Hellhole, Drop A Baby Get Citizenship’: Trump Shares Racist Letter Targeting India, China, Calls Migrants ‘Gangsters With Laptops’
‘Hellhole, Drop A Baby Get Citizenship’: Trump Shares Racist Letter Targeting India, China, Calls Migrants ‘Gangsters With Laptops’
‘Hellhole, Drop A Baby Get Citizenship’: Trump Shares Racist Letter Targeting India, China, Calls Migrants ‘Gangsters With Laptops’

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