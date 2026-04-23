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Home > World News > What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained

What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained

The Donald Trump administration is reportedly classifying NATO allies into a 'naughty and nice' list based on their defence contributions and support for US actions, particularly regarding Iran.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 23, 2026 11:24:25 IST

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What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained

According to Politico, the Donald Trump administration has created a “naughty and nice” list that classifies NATO allies based on their contributions. This move is perceived as an attempt to reward or penalise countries based on their support for the US military engagement with Iran. In advance of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s diplomatic visit to Washington, DC, earlier this month, the paperwork was prepared.

What Is This Trump’s “naughty and nice” List?

The plan seems to be an extension of a concept presented by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in December, a European diplomat told Politico. Hegseth stated at a prior defence event that “model allies” will receive “special favour” from Washington, DC, while those judged to be failing in their collective defence responsibilities might suffer consequences. Punitive actions against specific alliance members, such as the strategic relocation of US personnel or the limitation of US defence technology sales, might follow the deployment of such a list. But observers warned Politico that in the end, Washington might suffer more from these efforts than the intended targets. “When it comes to penalising bad allies, they don’t seem to have many specific suggestions. A European official told the publication, “Moving troops is one option, but it primarily punishes the US, doesn’t it?” Positive evaluations are anticipated for countries like Poland and Romania, even though the White House has not yet formally confirmed the list’s existence. Romania has allowed US forces to use its air bases for activities related to the confrontation with Iran, while Poland has been acknowledged for its significant defence spending. The US President has harshly criticised the majority of NATO countries for refusing to take part in the Gulf conflicts. In a recent address, Trump remarked that the alliance had belatedly offered assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

What Did Trump Say?

Trump said, “I told them I would have liked your help two months ago, but now I really don’t want your help anymore, because you were absolutely useless when we needed you,” at an Arizona speech. “But actually, we never needed them,” he continued. They needed us,” he continued, adding that the current situation emphasises how important it is for the US to continue being independent. Throughout the war, the President’s discontent has been a recurrent motif. “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN,” Trump wrote on social media after his meeting with Rutte. These most recent conflicts come after a history of differences over European defence spending and other diplomatic issues, such as Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland.

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(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In

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What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained

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What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained

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What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained
What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained
What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained
What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained

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