Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Divyanka sirohi allu arjun Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla Hyderabad drug news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In

Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In

US Navy Secretary John Phelan has stepped down with immediate effect, the Pentagon confirmed. Undersecretary Hung Cao will now take charge as Acting Navy Secretary.

US Navy Secretary John Phelan exits abruptly; reports suggest firing amid Pentagon tensions, Hung Cao named acting chief. Photos: X.
US Navy Secretary John Phelan exits abruptly; reports suggest firing amid Pentagon tensions, Hung Cao named acting chief. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 23, 2026 08:32:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In

US Navy Secretary John Phelan has stepped down with immediate effect, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday. This is the latest high-profile departure from the Department of Defense. A spokesperson Sean Parnell at the Department announced that Phelan was “departing the administration, effective immediately,” without providing an official reason for the abrupt move.
“On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy. We wish him well in his future endeavors. Undersecretary Hung Cao will become Acting Secretary of the Navy,” Parnell said.

Was US Navy Chief Fired Or John Phelan Resigned?

While the government did not disclose a cause, reports indicated that Phelan was removed following disagreements with senior Pentagon leadership, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The clashes were reportedly linked to key policy issues, particularly efforts to revive US shipbuilding under the Trump administration.

Reuters, citing a source, reported that Phelan was fired.

Phelan’s exit came unexpectedly, just one day after he addressed sailors and industry professionals at the Navy’s annual conference in Washington. At the event, he had also outlined his policy priorities and spoken to reporters about his agenda.

Broader Shake-Up At Pentagon

His departure follows recent leadership changes within the Pentagon. Weeks earlier, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth removed General Randy George, the Army’s top officer, along with two other generals.

Phelan is also the latest senior official to exit the Pentagon amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

The leadership change comes at a crucial time for the US Navy. Three aircraft carriers are either deployed in or heading toward the Middle East, with the administration indicating readiness to resume combat operations against Iran if the ceasefire collapses.

Beyond the Middle East, the US Navy has maintained a significant presence in the Caribbean, where it has been involved in operations targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels. It also played a key role in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January.

Who Is Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao?

Hung Cao, who will take over as Acting Navy Secretary, has a long and varied background in military and public service.

A refugee from Vietnam in 1975, Cao initially spent time in West Africa before settling in Virginia. He was among the first graduating class of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria.

Cao has served in combat roles in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia. His non-combat assignments include managing the Navy’s $140 billion budget at the Pentagon and working with Homeland Security and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Who is John Phelan?

Phelan did not have prior military experience. Nor had he held a civilian leadership role within the Navy before being nominated by President Donald Trump in late 2024.

A businessman by background, Phelan founded the private investment firm Rugger Management LLC and was a major donor to Trump’s campaign.

His exposure to military affairs largely came through an advisory role with Spirit of America, a non-profit organisation supporting defense initiatives in Ukraine and Taiwan. Phelan had also been involved in efforts to drive a major modernisation push across US shipbuilding, as part of a broader plan to secure tens of billions of dollars in funding to expand the Navy.

Also Read: Who Was Amal Khalil? Israel Kills Lebanese Journalist While Reporting In Southern Lebanon, Obstructs Rescue For Hours

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5Hung CaoIran US WarJohn Phelanpete hegsethus navyus navy chiefus navy secretaryus newsWorld news

RELATED News

US-Iran Talks Update: Trump Hints At ‘Good News’ Tehran Firmly Denies Any Negotiations

White House Press Secretary Says Trump Will Decide Timeline On West Asia Conflict

Iran Hits Back At Trump’s “Seriously Fractured” Statement, Accuses US President Of Spreading Lies

China Rejects Trump’s Allegation Of ‘Gift to Iran’ Claim On Seized Vessel

UK Lawmakers Back Lifetime Smoking Ban For Those Currently Under 18 Years Of Age

LATEST NEWS

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 23, 2026): Gold Slips, Silver Steady; Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And More

PSL 2026: Steve Smith’s 28-Run Blitz Overshadowed as Usman Khan Stars in Hyderabad Kingsmen’s Record Chase | WATCH

‘Piyush Bansal Is Anti-National’: Man Buys Rs 12000 Lenskart Glasses, Smashes Them in Protest Over ‘Tilak-Bindi Ban’ Row | Watch

Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Play Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Crosses ₹127 Crore Worldwide, Maintains Lead Over Dhurandhar 2

Who Is Rahul Meena? Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case, Involved In Another Rape In Rajasthan Hours Before Delhi Crime

Sit-In Protest Held In Imphal Over Violence In Manipur, Justice Demanded

Delhi High Court Dismisses Unnao Rape Survivor’s Request To Present Additional Evidence Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 22 After RR Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In
Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In
Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In
Was US Navy Chief John Phelan Fired Or Did He Quit? Rift With Pete Hegseth Revealed As Hung Cao Steps In

QUICK LINKS