IPL 2026: Big Boost for Delhi Capitals as Mitchell Starc’s Comeback Confirmed — Details Inside

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been cleared to travel to India for Indian Premier League 2026 after recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries. The fast bowler is expected to join Delhi Capitals soon and could be available for their match against Rajasthan Royals on May 1, according to ESPNCricinfo report.

Starc has not played since late January. He had a heavy workload in the The Ashes, where he took 31 wickets and was named Player of the Series. After that, he played in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. During one match against Perth Scorchers, he injured his shoulder and elbow while diving for a catch. This delayed his IPL arrival.

When Will Mitchell Starc Return to Action?

After rest, Mitchell Starc had some pain while bowling again, which caused further delay. There was also confusion about his absence, and he later shared details of his injury on social media.

Now, he has had a full week of pain-free bowling in Sydney and is set to travel to India. He will need some time to get match-ready, but if all goes well, he should be available for the rest of the season.

Boost for Australia

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins is also set to return and could play for Sunrisers Hyderabad soon. He has been out since December due to a back injury.

The return of Starc, Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood is good news for Cricket Australia. The team has a busy schedule ahead, including many Test matches and the next ODI World Cup.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals are sitting at number five in the points table. The Axar Patel-led side has played 6 matches where they have won three and lost as many. The tea, has 6 points under their belt.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

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