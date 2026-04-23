LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Score Today Match Updates: NZ Get Early Wickets vs BAN

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: The three-match series stands levelled at 1-1 with the Bangladesh and New Zealand taking on each other in the third and final ODI. The winner of this match will take away the series. Catch all the LIVE score and updates from BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI here at NewsX.Com.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE score. (Photo Credits: Bangladesh Cricket/X)

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the series. The three-match tie stands levelled at 1-1 after New Zealand clinched a win in the first match by 26 runs while the hosts made a brilliant comeback in the second after Nahid Rana rattled the Kiwis batting unit and bundled them out for 198. Bangladesh chased down the target by 6 wickets. The two sides will now look to clinch a win in this match.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

New Zealand (Playing XI): Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke, Ben Lister

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand Squad: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke, Adithya Ashok, Ben Sears, Dane Cleaver

Catch all the LIVE Scores and UPDATES from BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI here