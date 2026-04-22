Asus ExpertBook Launch: Intel Core Ultra 3 Processor, 64GB RAM, And 3K Tandem OLED Display, Check All Specs And Price

Asus ExpertBook Price

The company has launched the device at a starting price of Rs 1,49,990 in India which means the device is positioned into the premium segment. The pre-orders of the device have started today, 22nd April 2026 and it is available through e-commerce platform Flipkart and authorised retail stores across India.

The laptop will be available in two different shades, i.e., Morn Grey and Jet Fog.

Asus ExpertBook Features and specifications

The ExpertBook Ultra is designed for users who want serious performance without carrying a heavy machine. The device is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra Series 3 processor which belongs to a mix of CPU, GPU, and NPU into a single platform.

The device features a dedicated key for Copilot, making it easier to access AI features. The company also claims that the device can deliver up to 180 TOPS of AI performance, which would be enough for most on-device AI tasks that professionals might rely on.

The laptop is packed with up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, along with support for Wi-Fi 7. It also packs Intel Arc graphics and supports up to 50W TDP.

In terms of design and dimension, the laptop weighs under 1 Kg and is just 10.9mm thick, making it easy to carry around for frequent travels and long workdays. The Chassis of the device uses a PEO coating along with Nano Ceramic technology for durability. The device also has MIL-STD 810H certification and has been tested across multiple stress conditions such as temperature changes, vibration, and altitude. Even the hinges and outer shell are designed to handle long-term use.

Speaking about display, the device features a 3K Tandem OLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, and the screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and also features an anti-reflective layer.

The device is packed with a massive 70W battery. The company claims that the device runs for 19 hours on a single charge. It also supports fast charging which gives quick charging when needed.

In terms of connectivity, the device consists of two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack with DAC support.