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Home > Tech and Auto News > Oppo Pad 5 Pro And Pad Mini Launch: Snapdragon Chipset, AI Powered Tools, And 13,380mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Oppo Pad 5 Pro And Pad Mini Launch: Snapdragon Chipset, AI Powered Tools, And 13,380mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Oppo launched Oppo Pad 5 Pro and Oppo Pad Mini in China, offering flagship specs and compact performance. The India launch of these devices are still unclear

Oppo pad 5 pro
Oppo pad 5 pro

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 22, 2026 16:35:19 IST

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Oppo Pad 5 Pro And Pad Mini Launch: Snapdragon Chipset, AI Powered Tools, And 13,380mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Price

Chinese tech manufacturing company Oppo just made a big move in the tablet segment. The company launched not one but two new tablets at its April 21 event in China alongside the Find X9 Ultra. Meet the Oppo Pad 5 Pro and the Oppo Pad Mini. Both devices target different audiences.  

Oppo Pad 5 Pro features and specifications

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro is a flagship tablet powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. And the specs are no jokes. It features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 540Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,000 nits’ peak brightness. It also supports 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, making it suitable for both content consumption and creative work. 

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. That is proper flagship-level power right there. 

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Battery life is another strong point. The device is packed with a massive 13,380mAh battery, and the company promises it can last up to 20 hours of video streaming on a single charge, supported by 67W wired fast charging. 

On the software side, it runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16, bringing features such as multi-window support, PC-level WPS tools, and enhanced file management. The tablet also supports stylus input, AI-powered note organisation, and cross-device connectivity, including seamless interaction with phones and PCs. 

The tablet measures just 5.94mm in thickness and weighs 672 grams. It also supports a keyboard case with a trackpad and backlit keys, though it will be sold separately. It also features eight speakers for an immersive audio experience. 

The Pad 5 Pro starts at CNY 4,299 (around Rs 59,000 ) for the 8GB and 256GB variant and goes up to CNY 5,499 (around Rs 75,000) for the top-tier 16GB and 512GB trim. It comes in Dawn Gold, Mocha Brown, and Monet Purple colour options. 

Oppo Pad Mini features and specifications

Now for people who want power but in a smaller package, there is the Oppo Pad Mini. At 279 grams and just 5.39mm thin, it edges out the current iPad mini by being lighter and thinner while offering a larger 8.8-inch display. 

The Oppo Pad Mini opts for a smaller 8.8-inch screen but retains an AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Its chipset is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. 

The battery can deliver up to 19.5 hours of video playback or 22.7 hours of reading. The tablet also features a special Soft Light version with an anti-glare coating, which is great if you use it under bright lights or outdoors. 

The Pad Mini starts at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 50,000) for the 8GB and 256GB variant and goes up to CNY 4,499 (around Rs 61,000) for the 12GB and 512GB version. It is available in Space Gray, Purple, and Green colours. 

What About India launch? 

Both tablets are available from Oppo’s official online store in China, with first sales scheduled for April 24. As for India, there is no clarity yet on whether the Oppo Pad 5 Pro will be released outside China. However, it is being said that the OnePlus Pad 4, scheduled to launch on April 30 in India, could be a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 5 Pro. So Indian users may not have to wait too long. 

Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra And Find X9s To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, 7,050mAh Massive Battery And Premium Chipset, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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Oppo Pad 5 Pro And Pad Mini Launch: Snapdragon Chipset, AI Powered Tools, And 13,380mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Price

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Oppo Pad 5 Pro And Pad Mini Launch: Snapdragon Chipset, AI Powered Tools, And 13,380mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Price

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Oppo Pad 5 Pro And Pad Mini Launch: Snapdragon Chipset, AI Powered Tools, And 13,380mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Oppo Pad 5 Pro And Pad Mini Launch: Snapdragon Chipset, AI Powered Tools, And 13,380mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Oppo Pad 5 Pro And Pad Mini Launch: Snapdragon Chipset, AI Powered Tools, And 13,380mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Price
Oppo Pad 5 Pro And Pad Mini Launch: Snapdragon Chipset, AI Powered Tools, And 13,380mAh Massive Battery, Check All Specs And Price

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