Oppo Find X9 Ultra And Find X9s To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, 7,050mAh Massive Battery And Premium Chipset, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Oppo is all-set to expand its Find X9 series in India by launching Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s. The handsets are expected to be packed with a massive battery, fast charging support, and modern displays. The company has confirmed that the new devices will be launched in May. However, the company has not confirmed the launch date yet. The new upcoming devices will focus on power and cameras. The Find X9 Ultra is expected to sit at top with stronger hardware and a higher price point whereas the X9s may offer a balanced option for most users.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra X9 features and specifications

The upcoming device is expected to feature a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The handset is likely to be packed with a massive 7,050mAh battery supported by a 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Oppo Find X9s features and specifications

The Oppo Find X9s is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution. It’s also expected to boast a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

The device is likely to run on Android 16 based ColorOS out of the box and will feature IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.

In terms of optics, the Oppo X9s is expected to feature triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP, an ultra-wide lens of 50MP and 50MP of telephoto sensor while the front panel houses a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. The device will be packed with a 7,025mAh battery supported by a 100W wired fast charging support

Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s India Launch Timeline

The company has not officially revealed the launch date of the handsets. However, it has been confirmed that the devices will launch in May 2026; the exact date of launch is yet to confirm.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s India Price

As per media reports and experts, the Oppo Find X9s is expected to be priced at Rs 64,999 whereas on the other hand the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to be priced between Rs 1,25,000 and Rs 1,60,000. The official pricing is not revealed yet and it is expected to be revealed during the launch event.